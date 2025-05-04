Emotional Cole Palmer hits out at ‘idiots on social media’ after ending goal drought

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cole Palmer fired back at “idiots and trolls” on social media after ending his scoring drought in Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Liverpool.

The 22-year-old had gone 18 games without scoring for club and country after a scintillating start to the season and admitted that the past three months had been tough.

His performance was excellent as Chelsea faced newly crowned champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge and he was handed the chance to end his barren spell from the penalty spot when Moises Caicedo was fouled.

The England international said he did not feel under pressure and was “normal” when standing over the penalty but was clearly emotional afterwards as he opened up on the criticism he had received.

“Sh** happens, you know what I mean?” Palmer told Sky Sports. “I went three months without scoring but it gives me more motivation, more fight to do well.

“Social media nowadays, it’s full of idiots, full of trolls, I don’t pay any attention to that. To score today, I’m happy with that. I’ve got to keep improving and finding new levels.

Asked if he had been through a tough time, Palmer said: “[It would be] for anyone. Getting chances and not scoring... you're letting your team down at the end of the day.

open image in gallery Palmer scored Chelsea’s third in the 3-1 win over Liverpool ( Getty Images )

"I feel like I'm mentally strong anyway so whatever people say, it doesn't bother me. I've had it all my life growing up. I feel pride in helping the team and if I'm not doing that, I'm not happy.

"Today, I felt like myself. I felt confident, I was trying things, first time passes, playing forward, playing free.”

Even prior to his 95th-minute penalty, Palmer had been named player of the match by Sky Sports’ Gary Neville. He played a key role in Enzo Fernandez’s early opener and finished the match with the the most shots and most chances created than anyone else on the pitch.

And his honesty was praised by former professionals Daniel Sturridge, Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports, as well as how he had responded to a dip in form.

"I appreciate how much he cares,” Sturridge said. “When he does interviews he’s open about how he feels. You can see how much pride he takes in football.

“It’s not about what everyone else thinks it’s about what he thinks. When you set your standards so high and you don’t get there, it hurts. I’ve been there.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

"When you play at a big club there is going to be critics but what I liked is that he doesn’t care about it. Some things on social may slip through the cracks as people will send you a one-liner here or there but it’s best to concentrate on being the best you can be.”

Redknapp said that Palmer had shown a “great example” for how to respond to criticism in the age of social media.

“I don't care how mentally strong you are, one comment on social media can affect you.” Redknapp said. “I think that players have to be so careful on it.

“It's great to give people an example of how you live your life and the day-to-day but the other side of it when people have the ability to just abuse you whenever they want - that's not healthy for anyone.

“It's already hard enough being a professional footballer, the pressure that comes with it. The best thing you can do a lot of the time is to just turn it of and get on with being a footballer.”