Vivianne Miedema and Paulo Dybala spearhead initiative to help Ukraine

Vivianne Miedema and Paulo Dybala are spearheading a new initiative aimed at leading football's response to the war in Ukraine.

Team Up for Ukraine aims to support organisations in Ukraine, Moldova, Hungary and Romania who are already providing immediate support for victims of the war.

Common Goal, the group behind the initiative, hope the response provides an opportunity for all those looking for a way to contribute, either economically or through advocacy and network building on behalf of the initiative.

All donations will go to a collective fund allocated directly to communities where resources are needed most.

Arsenal striker Miedema said: “I’ve been moved in recent days by the gestures from across our game in solidarity with Ukraine and calling for peace. My thoughts go out to all those affected by this senseless invasion.

"However, I know action and not thoughts are needed which is why the Common Goal Team Up for Ukraine Emergency Response is so important at this time. Often players are told to stick to playing but a united football industry can be an incredibly powerful force and can change people’s lives for the better.

"Right now we need unity and we need to focus on actions that can make a difference to those affected by this conflict.

"Our game needs to remain defiant in the face of war and act in the interest of all people — football fans or not — in using its influence to promote peace. Join us."

Juventus and Argentina forward Dybala is also an advocate.

“It’s heart-breaking to see what’s happening in Ukraine," he added. "The world of football has stood up and demonstrated its support for the people of Ukraine.

"Now, the Common Goal Team Up for Ukraine Emergency Response is offering an opportunity to work together to provide immediate humanitarian aid and ensure long-term support to those affected by the war.

"Everyone who is looking for a way to contribute can make a donation, take a stand or use their platform to amplify the initiative.

"Common Goal also welcomes everyone in football and the wider society to get in direct touch if they wish to identify other ways in which they can support.”

Uefa president Alexander Ceferin, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Manchester United legend Eric Cantona and Chelsea striker Pernille Harder are among more than 200 players and coaches in the game who have pledged support to Common Goal.

Find out more and donate at https://www.common-goal.org