The first match of any season involving top-flight clubs is the Community Shield, and that’s exactly where we find ourselves once more ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Arsenal and Manchester City will meet at Wembley on Sunday to battle for the first, and most minor, piece of silverware of the year, with the Premier League winners and runners-up having both been head-to-head in the transfer market this summer as well as towards the back-end of last term.

It was Pep Guardiola and his side who were triumphant on the pitch, winning the treble including the league ahead of the Gunners, but Mikel Arteta has managed to convince Declan Rice to move to north London instead of the northwest after leaving West Ham where he was captain.

We’ll likely see both clubs at least in the mix for major honours much later on this season, but the first meeting could be a far more open affair with minutes on the pitch and honing of tactics more important than the trophy on offer.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the Community Shield?

Arsenal take on Man City at Wembley on Sunday 6 August, with a 4pm BST kick-off.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live free-to-air, with UK viewers able to watch on ITV and STV. It can also be streamed via ITVX and the STV Player.

What is the team news?

The Gunners have added £105m signing Declan Rice to their midfield as well as former Chelsea man Kai Havertz, who played up front for the Blues but may be another central option for Mikel Arteta. Jurrien Timber will also be looking for involvement after the versatile defender joined from Ajax. In attack, Eddie Nketiah is likely to start the season as the man in possession of the centre-forward jersey, with Gabriel Jesus sidelined after surgery.

For Man City, Pep Guardiola will turn to new signing Mateo Kovacic to fill the void left by Ilkay Gundogan’s departure, but the Josko Gvardiol deal is not done in time for the defender to feature here. The likes of Julian Alvarez or Cole Palmer will hope for more involvement this season in attack too, after Riyad Mahrez’s departure left one fewer face competing for a spot. Kevin de Bruyne will miss out with injury,

Predicted line-ups

ARS - Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

MCI - Ortega, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodri, Kovacic, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

Arsenal 19/5

Draw 16/5

City 4/5

Prediction

City to get their hands on another piece of silverware, albeit one which will make no difference to the rest of the season. An eventful opener is on the cards at Wembley: Arsenal 1-2 Man City