Conor Bradley will make his Liverpool debut tonight after being named at right back for the club’s third-round tie against Norwich in the Carabao Cup.

The 18-year-old starts on the same wing as 16-year-old Kaide Gordon, who will also make his first senior appearance for the Reds at Carrow Road.

Bradley has trained with Liverpool’s first team since being invited on the club’s pre-season tour of Austria this summer and is a versatile player.

Born in Tyrone, Northern Ireland, Bradley made his senior debut for his country in May after he came off the bench in the 3-0 friendly win over Malta. He is also set to become the first Northern Irish player to appear for Liverpool since 1954.

Bradley joined Liverpool from Dungannon United in September 2019 and made his first Premier League 2 appearance that season.

He became a regular for Liverpool’s U23s the following campaign, while also featuring for the U18s side that reached the FA Youth Cup final.

Illness to Trent Alexander-Arnold and an injury to Neco Williams has opened up a spot for Bradley on the right side of Liverpool’s back four.