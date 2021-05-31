Copa America left without hosts after tournament pulled from Argentina following surge in Covid cases

Argentina has been stripped of its Copa America fixtures, leaving the tournament without a host less than two weeks before the opening match.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) said the decision has been made “in view of the present circumstances”, amid a surge of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Argentina were originally set to co-host the tournament with Colombia, but the latter country was removed as hosts earlier this month due to anti-government protests.

Conmebol said it would review offers from other countries in an attempt to stage the tournament elsewhere. The opening match is scheduled to take place on 13 June. “Conmebol is analysing offers from other countries that have shown interest in hosting the continental tournament,” the organisation said. “Updates will be announced soon.”

The plan had been for the 15 games scheduled for Colombia to be moved either to Argentina, which was due to host the other 13 matches, or somewhere else - which will now be required for all 28 fixtures.

Gonzalo Belloso, Conmebol’s secretary general, last week said the organisation had spoken with Chile officials with a view to perhaps hosting some matches there.

The continental body’s reputation has taken a battering in recent years, with the organisation forced to move the second leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final to Madrid due to fan violence in Buenos Aires.

The 10-team tournament was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, similar to Euro 2020. Brazil won the 2019 edition on home soil.

Additional reporting by Reuters