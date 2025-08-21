South American football match abandoned after shocking scenes of fan violence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Copa Sudamericana match was abandoned on Wednesday night amid distressing scenes as violent clashes broke out between warring sets of fans.

Universidad de Chile travelled to Buenos Aires for the second leg of their last-16 cup tie with home side Independiente, but the match was abandoned as projectiles were thrown, fans stabbed and others beaten, with one requiring surgery after a fall from high up in a stand.

The Libertadores de América Stadium in Avellaneda, Argentina was evacuated as a result. ESPN reported that at least 10 fans were seriously injured, citing local authorities.

Universidad de Chile reported that 19 of the club’s fans were hospitalised and 97 Chileans arrested, although reports differ over the exact number of arrests, with local media suggesting the figure is higher than 300.

“Nothing justifies a lynching. Nothing,” Chilean president Gabriel Boric wrote on social media after the violence.

“What happened in Avellaneda between the fans of Independiente and Universidad de Chile is wrong in too many ways, from the violence among the supporters to the evident irresponsibility in the organisation. Justice must determine those responsible.

“Now our priority as a government is to know the condition of our compatriots who have been attacked, ensure their immediate medical attention, and guarantee that those who are detained have their rights respected.”

open image in gallery Independiente fans wielded metal bars during the clashes ( AP )

open image in gallery The violence forced the match's suspension and the stadium was evacuated ( AP )

Conmebol said the decision to abandon the match was taken “because the home club and local authorities could not provide adequate security to ensure the continuation of the match”.

Violence broke out at half-time as Universidad de Chile fans threw objects including broken seats, masonry ripped from the bathrooms, and a stun grenade from the away section onto home supporters housed a tier below. Home fans retaliated by charging into the away section armed with iron bars, attacking and stripping rival supporters.

Universidad de Chile director Daniel Schapira told Chilean radio station ADN: “Terrible, this is unbelievable. It's also an organisational issue: they can't put the U fans above the Independiente fans. Everyone has problems here; this has become a circus.”

Universidad president Michael Clark called it a “tragedy”, while Independiente president Nestor Grindetti laid the blame squarely with the visiting fans, calling their behaviour “reprehensible”.

The score was tied at 1-1 at the time the match was suspended, with the Chilean club 2-1 up on aggregate.