Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Corinne Diacre sacked as France Women’s manager five months before World Cup

The French Football Federation (FFF) claim a fracture between players and management left them with no choice but to make a change

Jack Rathborn
Thursday 09 March 2023 12:36
Comments
Arnold Clark Cup: Wiegman believes Belgium could be 'challenging' for England

Corinne Diacre has been sacked as France Women’s manager just five months before the Women’s World Cup.

The French Football Federation (FFF) outlined a fracture between players and management meant that the team had reached a point of “no return”.

A statement added that the damage was “irreversible” and that Diacre was dismissed after an FFF executive board meeting this Thursday.

Pressure has grown on the FFF to make a change after a number of players from Les Bleues withdrew from the team, including skipper Wendie Renard, Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

Diani, speaking to TF1, bemoaned how “the girls can’t take it anymore.”

Recommended

Diacre’s departure has only added to a crisis in French football, shortly following the resignation of Noël Le Graët as French FA’s president, with a contract running until 2024.

France are now looking for a new coach having ended Diacre’s six-year spell ahead of their first match against Jamaica to kick off their bid to win the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in