Corinne Diacre has been sacked as France Women’s manager just five months before the Women’s World Cup.

The French Football Federation (FFF) outlined a fracture between players and management meant that the team had reached a point of “no return”.

A statement added that the damage was “irreversible” and that Diacre was dismissed after an FFF executive board meeting this Thursday.

Pressure has grown on the FFF to make a change after a number of players from Les Bleues withdrew from the team, including skipper Wendie Renard, Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

Diani, speaking to TF1, bemoaned how “the girls can’t take it anymore.”

Diacre’s departure has only added to a crisis in French football, shortly following the resignation of Noël Le Graët as French FA’s president, with a contract running until 2024.

France are now looking for a new coach having ended Diacre’s six-year spell ahead of their first match against Jamaica to kick off their bid to win the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.