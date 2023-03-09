Corinne Diacre sacked as France Women’s manager five months before World Cup
The French Football Federation (FFF) claim a fracture between players and management left them with no choice but to make a change
Corinne Diacre has been sacked as France Women’s manager just five months before the Women’s World Cup.
The French Football Federation (FFF) outlined a fracture between players and management meant that the team had reached a point of “no return”.
A statement added that the damage was “irreversible” and that Diacre was dismissed after an FFF executive board meeting this Thursday.
Pressure has grown on the FFF to make a change after a number of players from Les Bleues withdrew from the team, including skipper Wendie Renard, Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto.
Diani, speaking to TF1, bemoaned how “the girls can’t take it anymore.”
Diacre’s departure has only added to a crisis in French football, shortly following the resignation of Noël Le Graët as French FA’s president, with a contract running until 2024.
France are now looking for a new coach having ended Diacre’s six-year spell ahead of their first match against Jamaica to kick off their bid to win the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
