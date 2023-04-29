Jump to content

Liveupdated1682777823

Coventry City vs Birmingham City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena

Sports Staff
Saturday 29 April 2023 14:00
A general view of The Coventry Building Society Arena
A general view of The Coventry Building Society Arena
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Birmingham City in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1682777622

Coventry City vs Birmingham City

Attempt blocked. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Gyökeres.

29 April 2023 15:13
1682777569

Coventry City vs Birmingham City

Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 April 2023 15:12
1682777562

Coventry City vs Birmingham City

Attempt blocked. Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Bidwell with a cross.

29 April 2023 15:12
1682777531

Coventry City vs Birmingham City

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Marc Roberts.

29 April 2023 15:12
1682777305

Coventry City vs Birmingham City

29 April 2023 15:08
1682777284

Coventry City vs Birmingham City

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Marc Roberts.

29 April 2023 15:08
1682777255

Coventry City vs Birmingham City

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Jordan James.

29 April 2023 15:07
1682777245

Coventry City vs Birmingham City

Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

29 April 2023 15:07
1682777240

Coventry City vs Birmingham City

Foul by Jobe Bellingham (Birmingham City).

29 April 2023 15:07
1682777194

Coventry City vs Birmingham City

29 April 2023 15:06

