Liveupdated1696445944

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena

Sports Staff
Wednesday 04 October 2023 18:45
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696445776

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt blocked. Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

4 October 2023 19:56
1696445750

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt missed. Matt Godden (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box.

4 October 2023 19:55
1696445690

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt missed. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrhys Dolan.

4 October 2023 19:54
1696445655

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

Callum Brittain (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4 October 2023 19:54
1696445611

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt missed. Jay Dasilva (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box.

4 October 2023 19:53
1696445574

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt saved. Luis Binks (Coventry City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle McFadzean.

4 October 2023 19:52
1696445485

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City).

4 October 2023 19:51
1696445484

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

4 October 2023 19:51
1696445325

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

4 October 2023 19:48
1696445321

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt missed. Bobby Thomas (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Eccles with a cross following a corner.

4 October 2023 19:48

