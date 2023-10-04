Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena
Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Attempt blocked. Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Matt Godden (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrhys Dolan.
Callum Brittain (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jay Dasilva (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt saved. Luis Binks (Coventry City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle McFadzean.
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City).
Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Bobby Thomas (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Eccles with a cross following a corner.
