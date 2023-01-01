Jump to content

Liveupdated1672585563

Coventry City vs Bristol City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena

Sports Staff
Sunday 01 January 2023 14:00
A general view of The Coventry Building Society Arena
Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Bristol City in the Championship today.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1672585545

Coventry City vs Bristol City

1 January 2023 15:05
1672585514

Coventry City vs Bristol City

1 January 2023 15:05
1672585488

Coventry City vs Bristol City

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Zak Vyner.

1 January 2023 15:04
1672585480

Coventry City vs Bristol City

Attempt saved. Martyn Waghorn (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kasey Palmer.

1 January 2023 15:04
1672585406

Coventry City vs Bristol City

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Kal Naismith.

1 January 2023 15:03
1672585356

Coventry City vs Bristol City

Foul by Cameron Pring (Bristol City).

1 January 2023 15:02
1672585347

Coventry City vs Bristol City

First Half begins.

1 January 2023 15:02
1672585346

Coventry City vs Bristol City

1 January 2023 15:02
1672585282

Coventry City vs Bristol City

1 January 2023 15:01
1672585275

Coventry City vs Bristol City

1 January 2023 15:01

