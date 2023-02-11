Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1676128263

Coventry City vs Luton Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena

Sports Staff
Saturday 11 February 2023 14:01
Comments
A general view of The Coventry Building Society Arena
A general view of The Coventry Building Society Arena
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Luton Town in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676128237

Coventry City vs Luton Town

Offside, Luton Town. Tom Lockyer tries a through ball, but Elijah Adebayo is caught offside.

11 February 2023 15:10
1676128118

Coventry City vs Luton Town

Foul by Reece Burke (Luton Town).

11 February 2023 15:08
1676128000

Coventry City vs Luton Town

Matt Godden (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

11 February 2023 15:06
1676127978

Coventry City vs Luton Town

11 February 2023 15:06
1676127945

Coventry City vs Luton Town

Matt Godden (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

11 February 2023 15:05
1676127898

Coventry City vs Luton Town

11 February 2023 15:04
1676127894

Coventry City vs Luton Town

11 February 2023 15:04
1676127868

Coventry City vs Luton Town

11 February 2023 15:04
1676127854

Coventry City vs Luton Town

Goal! Coventry City 0, Luton Town 1. Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

11 February 2023 15:04
1676127815

Coventry City vs Luton Town

11 February 2023 15:03

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in