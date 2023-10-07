Coventry City vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Norwich City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Coventry City vs Norwich City
Foul by Ellis Simms (Coventry City).
Coventry City vs Norwich City
Attempt missed. Yasin Ayari (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Coventry City vs Norwich City
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Sam McCallum.
Coventry City vs Norwich City
Attempt blocked. Haji Wright (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Coventry City vs Norwich City
Attempt missed. Haji Wright (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jay Dasilva with a cross.
Coventry City vs Norwich City
Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Coventry City vs Norwich City
Foul by Jay Dasilva (Coventry City).
Coventry City vs Norwich City
Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Coventry City vs Norwich City
Attempt missed. Haji Wright (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bobby Thomas.
Coventry City vs Norwich City
Attempt blocked. Ellis Simms (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
