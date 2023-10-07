Jump to content

updated1696688764

Coventry City vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 October 2023 14:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Norwich City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696688680

Coventry City vs Norwich City

Foul by Ellis Simms (Coventry City).

7 October 2023 15:24
1696688603

Coventry City vs Norwich City

Attempt missed. Yasin Ayari (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

7 October 2023 15:23
1696688569

Coventry City vs Norwich City

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Sam McCallum.

7 October 2023 15:22
1696688566

Coventry City vs Norwich City

Attempt blocked. Haji Wright (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

7 October 2023 15:22
1696688512

Coventry City vs Norwich City

Attempt missed. Haji Wright (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jay Dasilva with a cross.

7 October 2023 15:21
1696688262

Coventry City vs Norwich City

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

7 October 2023 15:17
1696688146

Coventry City vs Norwich City

Foul by Jay Dasilva (Coventry City).

7 October 2023 15:15
1696688090

Coventry City vs Norwich City

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

7 October 2023 15:14
1696687896

Coventry City vs Norwich City

Attempt missed. Haji Wright (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bobby Thomas.

7 October 2023 15:11
1696687868

Coventry City vs Norwich City

Attempt blocked. Ellis Simms (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

7 October 2023 15:11

