Coventry reach ‘defining day’ as stadium purchase finally complete
The football club had never owned the CBS Arena but a deal has finally been done on the 20th anniversary of its opening
Coventry City owner Doug King has hailed the club's purchase of Coventry Building Society Arena as a "defining day" for the club.
It was announced on Saturday that Coventry had completed the acquisition of their 29,109-seater home from Frasers Group.
Financial difficulties meant Coventry had never owned CBS Arena, formerly called Ricoh Arena, since it opened in 2005, which led to the club being nomadic on a number of occasions. However, on the 20th anniversary of the venue opening, the Championship outfit hold ownership of the stadium.
"Today is a defining day for Coventry City Football Club. For too long the question of stadium ownership has cast uncertainty over our future," King said.
"By bringing the Arena under the Club's ownership, we are safeguarding not only the present but for future generations. This is our home, and it now belongs to the football club and its supporters.
"This is more than a transaction. It is a statement of ambition and belief in Coventry. The Arena will always be a symbol of our city's strength and creativity, and as owners we can invest in facilities, fan experience, and wider opportunities for our community. We are proud to finally call this stadium our own."
