Craig Brown, the former Scotland manager who led the country to their last men’s World Cup in 1998, has died at the age of 82.

Brown died peacefully on Monday following a short illness, a statement from his family said.

Brown also took charge of Scotland at Euro 96 and managed at Preston, Motherwell and Aberdeen before becoming a director at Pittodrie.

A statement from Aberdeen read: "Everyone at Aberdeen FC is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved former manager, director and club ambassador, Craig Brown.

"A dear friend to us all, Craig will be sorely missed and our love and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time."

Brown is the longest-serving Scotland manager in history and was in charge of 71 games from 1993 to 2001.

His playing career was cut short due to injury but Brown became a much-loved figure after leading Scotland to Euro 96 and the 1998 World Cup.

Brown also served on the Scotland coaching staff at three other major tournaments, including under Sir Alex Ferguson at the 1986 World Cup.

Tributes were immediately paid to a popular character, with the official Scotland national team Twitter account calling Brown “a true Scotland legend”.

“He was one of those rare individuals who was not only effective at what he did but universally loved by all who got to know him,” said Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.

“A gentleman who loved his family, friends, and football. Personally, I’ll always be grateful for the support and encouragement he gave me as chairman, and I’ll miss his legendary stories that made all of us laugh.”

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote on Twitter: “So sorry to hear that Craig Brown has died. I last saw him in March at my uncle’s retirement from Ayr Racecourse. He was in fine form - full of laughs and anecdotes from his life in football. He was an outstanding manager of Scotland and a truly lovely man.”

Her successor, Humza Yousaf, wrote: “A towering figure of the Scottish game, Craig Brown and the Scotland team he managed gave us many good memories over the years. You would be hard pressed to find a man who loved Scotland as passionately as he did. My thoughts with his family and friends at this sad time.”