Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Craig Shakespeare, the former Leicester City manager, has died at the age of 60.

Shakespeare was assistant manager to Claudio Ranieri during the Leicester’s title-winning season in 2016 and took over as first-team coach the following year. He worked at Everton, Watford, Aston Villa and Norwich, and was also assistant to Sam Allardyce in his short-lived tenure as England manager.

He underwent treatment for cancer in late 2023.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Craig Shakespeare, ‘SHAKEY’,” his family said in a statement via the League Managers’ Association. “Craig passed away peacefully this morning at home surrounded by his family.

“Whilst the family are immensely proud of his footballing achievements as both a player and a coach, to us, his family, he will always primarily be a loving and loved husband, father, son, brother and uncle.

“The loss is devastating to us all and we would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly difficult time as we try to come to terms with, and mourn, the loss of a very special person.

“The family would like to thank and acknowledge the many prayers and good wishes sent during the past few difficult months, many of which we were unable to respond to but all meant a lot to Craig and the family.”

Leicester chief executive Susan Whelan said: “Everyone at the club sends their strength and support to Craig, his wife Karen and their children Elle and Jed.”

More to follow...