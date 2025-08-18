Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cristian Romero ends transfer speculation by signing new Tottenham contract

The Spurs captain and Argentina international has signed a new long-term deal

George Sessions
Monday 18 August 2025 16:57 BST
Comments
Cristian Romero was named Tottenham captain after the exit of Son Heung Min
Cristian Romero was named Tottenham captain after the exit of Son Heung Min (Getty Images)

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has ended uncertainty over his future by signing a new long-term contract at the club.

The 27-year-old Argentina centre-back, who had been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid earlier this summer, was named as Spurs' new skipper on Wednesday following the departure of Son Heung Min.

Romero had entered the final two years of his previous deal, but has put pen to paper on new terms running until 2029.

More follows

