Cristian Romero ends transfer speculation by signing new Tottenham contract

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has ended uncertainty over his future by signing a new long-term contract at the club.
The 27-year-old Argentina centre-back, who had been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid earlier this summer, was named as Spurs' new skipper on Wednesday following the departure of Son Heung Min.
Romero had entered the final two years of his previous deal, but has put pen to paper on new terms running until 2029.
More follows
