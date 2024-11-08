Ange Postecoglou offers hopeful Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven injury update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ange Postecoglou is hopeful Cristian Romero will be available for Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League fixture against Ipswich Town on Sunday as he confirmed Micky van de Ven will return after the international break.

Spurs fell to a 3-2 defeat at Galatasaray in the Europa League on Thursday night, with Argentina centre-back Romero unavailable after being replaced with a knock during the 4-1 victory against Aston Villa last weekend.

Van de Ven has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, not thought to be serious, and Spurs are at risk of being without their first-choice centre-back pair for the visit of promoted Ispwich.

Romero will be assessed but Postecoglou confirmed Mikey Moore and Timo Werner are unavailable.

"Last night the brief I got after the game was that everyone came through unscathed,” Postecoglou said.

"Cristian, we’ll see how he goes in the next couple of days. The idea is to try and get him out there and train, he’s pretty keen to. He has a chance for the weekend.

"Mikey (Moore) is probably still not right for the weekend and probably Timo (Werner) as well. It’s only really Cristian who could potentially be back.

open image in gallery Romero was frustrated after coming off in the 4-1 win over Villa ( Getty Images )

“[Micky] will be after the international break. When after it will be dictated by his progress during that time.

“The end of the international break is probably about four weeks. It’ll be some time after that. When exactly we’ll have to see.”

Despite defeat to Galatasaray, Tottenham have responded well to their disappointing performance in the 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace last month with back-to-back home wins over Manchester City and Villa lifting the mood.

Spurs could climb into the top four if they beat Ipswich and other results go their way this weekend, but Postecoglou said he won’t be getting carried away by the upturn in form.

“We still have a hell of a long way to go,” he said.”What’s important for us is to keep progressing in the way we have been. Our football for the large part has been pretty consistent, pretty good.

“We’ve had a couple of stumbles along the way but within that context, I still think we’re making progress.

“There’s no point looking at the table now because ultimately it’s where you are at the end of the season that’s going to count.”