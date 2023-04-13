Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr manager sacked after dressing-room fallout

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Al Nassr have sacked head coach Rudi Garcia, with the team second in the Saudi Arabian Pro League and just three points off the leaders.

The former Marseille and Lyon boss was in charge for less than ten months and departs amid reports that star signing Cristiano Ronaldo had been unhappy with Garcia’s approach during matches and tactical plan.

Spanish publication Diario AS suggested the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward had told senior figures inside the Al Nassr that the set-up was not allowing the team to operate to the level it was capable of, resulting in a draw at struggling Al Feiha in particular.

Ronaldo was visibly angered at the end of that match, leaving the pitch after arguing with opponents following the full-time whistle and leading to reports in the Gulf state nation that the manager would be immediately sacked.

Regardless of seeing out a few more days, Garcia has now been dismissed with a title challenge still on the line and a vacant seat in the dugout. Other Spanish reports claim Jose Mourinho has been offered a huge contract to reunite with Ronaldo and lead Al Nassr, but the Portuguese boss is currently chasing a top-four finish in Serie A and a potential Europa League triumph with AS Roma - another of Garcia’s old clubs.

Ronaldo has scored 11 goals in ten top-flight matches since joining Al Nassr, though has found the net in only two of his six most recent appearances.

Al Nassr trail Al Ittihad in the title race, with the latter winning the match between the two rivals at the start of March. They have led the way since then, with seven matches remaining in the campaign.