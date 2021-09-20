Cristiano Ronaldo offers support for footballer in intensive care

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message of support to former Carlisle player Danny Hodgson, who is in critical condition in an Australian hospital.

Hodgson has been in intensive care since he was attacked outside a train station in Perth on 5 September. He went under emergency surgery before being placed under an induced coma, where his condition is said to be critical but stable.

The English striker turned 26 over the weekend and is a former teammate of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson. He had been out with teammates from ECU Joondalup, the side he plays for in National Premier Leagues Western Australia, prior to the alleged unprovoked attack.

In the video message, Ronaldo said: “Hi Danny, I just hear about your history and I hope you get well soon. I invite you to come to one of the games in Manchester so get well soon my friend, Take care.”

The Portugal forward has recently returned to Manchester United, the club he played for from 2003 to 2009, prior to transfers to Real Madrid and Juventus.

Henderson added: “Stay strong, stay in there. You’ll get through this, I promise. I know how hard you are and you’ll be fine. I can’t wait to get you over to a game and meet the boys.

“I’ve told them all about you and we’re in your corner - we just wish you all the very best.”

Hodgson’s parents have been granted entry into Australia on compassionate grounds amid tight Covid-19 restrictions.