Cristiano Ronaldo labelled an ‘imbecile’ by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in leaked recording

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez called Cristiano Ronaldo an “imbecile” and Jose Mourinho “abnormal” in an audio recording from 2012 leaked by El Confidencial on Wednesday.

It is the latest historical recording of Perez released by the Spanish website after audio of him from 2006 calling former Real Madrid stars Iker Casillas and Raul “frauds” was published on Tuesday.

Perez, who returned as Real Madrid president in 2009, said on Tuesday that the recording had been taken out of context.

In the latest audio file released by the website, Perez can be heard saying of Ronaldo: “He is mad. This chap is an imbecile, he is ill.

“Do you think this chap is normal? He is not normal, otherwise he wouldn’t do the things he does. The last foolish thing he did, everyone around the world saw it.”

While the background of the comments are unclear, Perez went on to say of both Ronaldo and Mourinho, who were at the club at the time: “These are guys with huge egos, both of them spoiled.

“He [Ronaldo] and the coach [Mourinho] don’t see the reality because the two could earn a lot more money if they were different. They are both abnormal because we are talking about a lot of money in image rights.”

Perez’s statement, released by Real Madrid on Tuesday, claimed that the recordings have been released now because of his involvement as president of the ill-fated European Super League.

Perez said: “The comments are taken out of the context in which they were made. That they are reproduced now, after so many years, I believe is due to my role as one of the promoters of the European Super League.

“I have placed the issue in the hands of my lawyers who are studying possible legal action.”