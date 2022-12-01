Jump to content

Cristiano Ronaldo receives £150million-per-season offer from Saudi Arabian club

The forward is reportedly holding off on making a decision as he wants to play Champions League football again

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 01 December 2022 07:09
Comments
'Does the transfer window open tomorrow?' Ronaldo's future discussed by Andre Silva

What the papers say

The Telegraph says Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC have made a £150million-per-season offer to Cristiano Ronaldo, following his departure from Manchester United. Marca reports the 37-year-old is close to agreeing to join the side, though the Sun has the Portugal forward holding back as he wants to play Champions League football again.

Could Castellon be calling Brighton’s Billy Gilmour? The Times covers Villarreal potentially acquiring the Scotland midfielder, 21, on a loan deal in January. But the Daily Record thinks any move away from the Amex would see Gilmour return to Rangers, after he left Ibrox’s academy for Chelsea as a teenager.

Gareth Bale will make a decision on his club future by February after he told Wales he is ready to continue lacing up for his country, according to the Mirror. The 33-year-old has the option to continue his contract with Los Angeles FC for another season.

Calciomercato is cited by The Sun as reporting Liverpool want to bring Youri Tielemans to Anfield on a free transfer next summer. The Belgium international, 25, is out of contract with Leicester in June and is also said to be wanted by Juventus and Real Madrid, while Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle have previously expressed interest in the midfielder.

Cody Gakpo: Journalist Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United have been speaking with the agents of the 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands forward about acquiring in January.

Sergio Busquets: The Mirror reports the Spain midfielder, 34, has expressed an interest in moving to Inter Miami when his time at Barcelona ends in June.

Comments

