Cristiano Ronaldo could miss Manchester United’s home match against West Ham on Saturday with a neck injury, manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed.

Ronaldo was brought off by Rangnick at the end of United’s 3-1 win over Brentford in midweek, something he was quite upset about, and United report it was during the game that he sustained the knock.

“Cristiano is a question mark [to play West Ham] because he has a problem with his neck,” Rangnick told MUTV on Friday. “He received treatment yesterday for two to three hours and we will have to wait to see how he feels today.”

Rangnick is already unsure on the availability of several players including Jadon Sancho, who was absent from training this week attending a funeral, and Edinson Cavani, who is still recovering from his own knock.

Rangnick added: “Edi hasn’t been training with the team yet and will hopefully resume training today and then we’ll take the final decision after the training session today, [around] if he will be available for the game tomorrow.”

Paul Pogba is still not available for selection despite returning to training, but Scott McTominay, who suffered some back pain against Brentford, and Jesse Lingard are both expecting to be ready to play if required.

Full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are still out so Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles are set to continue in those roles.