Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he almost joined his current club’s closest rivals before rejoining Manchester United 18 months ago, while also criticising the application and desire of young players in the game.

Despite plenty of fanfare over his return to Old Trafford at the time, matters have not gone well for the 37-year-old who has this season been sidelined by new manager Erik ten Hag.

And while he did end up with the Red Devils for a second stint, it took a conversation with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson for that to happen instead of a reported switch to Manchester City instead.

“Honestly, it was close,” he said an in interview with Piers Morgan. “As you know, my history in Manchester United, your heart, you’re feeling the way that you did before, makes the difference. And of course, Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I spoke with him. He said to me, ‘it’s impossible for you to come to Manchester City’. And I say ‘OK, boss’.”

Ronaldo, famed for his longevity as well as his career-long goalscoring record, says there is not the drive or desire in younger talents to achieve his level of impact in the game.

“Their hunger [is different],” he said. “I think they have things more easily, everything’s easy, they don’t suffer - and they don’t care.

“I don’t mean only a few in Manchester United, but all the teams in all leagues in the world, the youngers are not the same of my generation. But you cannot blame them, because it’s part of the life and the new generation, the new technologies that distract them.”

Ronaldo did note that compatriot and United teammate Diogo Dalot could be excluded from such an accusation however, while also noting a couple of other newer players as being among the best trainers at the club.

“I don’t doubt that [Dalot] is going to have longevity in football because he’s young, he’s smart, intelligent and he’s very professional. Probably [Lisandro] Martinez, Casemiro is in his 30s, but I will say Dalot.”

There has been plenty of reaction to Ronaldo’s criticisms of United, which include saying the owners do not care about the club, declaring a lack of respect for Ten Hag and hitting out at Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney. Defender Raphael Varane has acknowledged players at Old Trafford are affected by the interview, while some fans have responded the forward is “finished” at the club after his comments.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth reported that as a club, “Manchester United remain calm re: Ronaldo. No decisions until full interview aired. Told United don’t accept some of the criticism – notably lack of investment in facilities & lack of respect from manager.”

Portugal manager Fernando Santos was questioned over Ronaldo’s interview as the forward joined the international side ahead of the World Cup 2022, but played down any impact within the squad over it. “This issue isn’t related to us, it isn’t related to the national team. The man, the player, decided to give an interview, like other athletes and men decide to do to discuss personal matters,” Santos said.

“This doesn’t spill out to the national team, as far as I know, he didn’t talk about the national team, so it’s a personal interview which we need to respect. These days tolerance is a buzz word and we need to respect what others think and say, provided it doesn’t impact what I do. None of my players have made a comment regarding the interview, at all.”