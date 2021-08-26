Manchester City and Juventus are negotiating over a fee for Cristiano Ronaldo, but that is the only remaining barrier in what would be a sensational signing for the English champions.

The Portuguese has already spoken to Pep Guardiola about his role in the team, and it is understood personal terms have been agreed in principle.

Ronaldo will be paid over £250,000 a week should the deal be completed.

His agent Jorge Mendes flew into Turin on Wednesday night to try and negotiate his exit, and Juventus are in principle open to a sale as they want Ronaldo off the wage bill in order to rebuild. There is still a significant distance way to go, though, as City do not want to pay a fee but Juventus are adamant he does not go for free. That may yet scupper the deal, but the principal personal terms have been agreed.

Mendes investigated Paris Saint-Germain as another possible destination and Ronaldo was interested in what would have been an incredible partnership with Lionel Messi, but the French club were unwilling to go forward.

The prospective signing would no doubt complicate Ronaldo’s legacy at neighbours Manchester United, but he is intent on moving to a club that gives him the chance of winning another Champions League and the Ballon D’Or.

City's priority signing this summer – outside of Jack Grealish – was Harry Kane with boss Guardiola a huge admirer of the England captain.

But with Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy unwilling to come to the negotiation table, Kane announced on Wednesday he would be staying in London.

That has seen the club quickly turn to Ronaldo with striker a key area of need following the exit of Sergio Aguero at the end of last season.