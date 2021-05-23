Pep Guardiola paid a tearful tribute to Sergio Aguero on Sunday after the striker played his final Premier League game for Manchester City.

Aguero, who will leave City this summer after 10 years at the club, came off the bench to score twice on the final day of the season as Guardiola’s side thrashedEverton 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

At full-time, champions City lifted the Premier League trophy before their coach addressed the media.

“We love him so much, he’s a special person for all of us,” Guardiola told Sky Sports of Aguero.

“He’s so nice, he’s so nice. He helped me a lot,” the Spaniard said through tears. “So good...

“We cannot replace him. We cannot. There are many players [at] this club – Joe Hart, David Silva – who helped us to make this club what it is.

“[Aguero’s] legacy... He showed his quality in 20 minutes.”

Aguero, 30, could yet step out for City one more time, with the club set to take on Chelsea in the Champions League final next Saturday.

But his Premier League bow came here, as he replaced Riyad Mahrez on 65 minutes.

The Argentina international found the net just six minutes later, before striking again in the 76th minute to round out the scoring for City.

Aguero, who joined the Premier League club from Atletico Madrid in 2011, has been linked with a return to La Liga with Barcelona favourites to sign him.

In his time at City, Aguero has become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer (260) and won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six Carabao Cup trophies.

His two goals on Sunday also saw the Argentine become the record-holder for most Premier League goals scored for a single club (184).