Cristiano Ronaldo has made an immediate impact on life both on and off the pitch at Manchester United, David de Gea has revealed.

The Portugal international returned to the club this season and has scored in each of his three appearances since his move from Juventus, including two goals on his debut against Newcastle.

United goalkeeper De Gea also said that the 36-year-old has raised standards at the club with his approach to fitness and training and has been an example for young players and established professionals alike.

Ronaldo will aim to score in his forth match in a row for United when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

“The impact is already there,” De Gea told Sky Sports. “He has scored four goals in three games so I think it is amazing to have him back home.

"The experience he has, the ambition is massive, he is a legend already at the club.

“For the players, the young lads, everyone, it is great to see every day how he works in the gym, how he takes cares of his body, of himself. He is an amazing player.

“It is great to see him every day here working hard and helping the team.”

Ronaldo was rested for United’s Carabao Cup defeat by West Ham on Wednesday, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will remain joint-top of the Premier League at least if they pick up three points against Villa at Old Trafford.

United then face Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday, in a repeat of last season’s Europa League final defeat.