Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened the door to a sensational move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese supserstar has informed Juventus he wants to leave with Manchester City in talks over a deal to sign him.

The Independent understands personal terms between the Premier League champions and the player have been agreed with negotiations ongoing between the two clubs.

Ronaldo spent six hugely successful years with Manchester United between 2003 and 2009.

And Solskjaer appears open to a reunion before the transfer window closes next week.

“I didn’t think Cristiano would leave Juventus,” he told a news conference on Friday. “If he ever wants to move away from Juventus he knows we are here.

“For me he is the greatest player of all time. We have had a bit of communication and I know Bruno [Fernandes] has been talking to him as well. There’s been a lot of speculation the last few days.

“Let’s see what happens with Cristiano, he’s a legend of this club. I played with him and coached him. He’s a tremendous human being. Let’s see what happens with Cristiano.”

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri earlier revealed that Ronaldo has told him that he feels his future lies elsewhere.

“Yesterday, Cristiano told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus. For this reason he will not be called up for tomorrow’s game,” he said at a press conference.

“Cristiano is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters. But as I said, we must go on.

“Things change, it’s a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. Cristiano gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on.”