Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out of Manchester United vs Leicester
The 36-year-old featured for Portugal over the international break but is now out of this evening’s Premier League match
Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Manchester United’s match against Leicester City.
The Portuguese superstar displayed some of his best form since returning to Old Trafford with a hat-trick against Tottenham in his last match, but is unavailable this evening.
The 36-year-old’s absence will be a huge blow to Ralf Rangnick as the Red Devils look to keep pace with Arsenal in the hunt for a top four finish.
Ronaldo featured for Portugal in both matches over the international break to secure qualification for the 2022 World Cup.
Portugal beat Turkey 3-1 in the play-off semi-final before overcoming North Macedonia 2-0 on Tuesday to book their place at Qatar 2022.
Options are further limited for Rangnick against the Foxes after losing Edinson Cavani, who sustained an injury while away with Uruguay during the international break.
More to follow...
