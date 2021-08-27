Manchester United have completed a deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club in a sensational move before the transfer deadline.

Rivals Manchester City looked to be in pole position to land the Portuguese after missing out on top summer target Harry Kane of Tottenham.

However, City pulled out of negotiations leaving the way clear for United to bring the 36-year-old back to the club he left back in 2009.

It is understood United are set to pay €25million plus add-ons with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner signing a two-year contract.

United confirmed the news on Friday evening.

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” a statement read.

Juventus had been keen on a possible swap involving former midfielder Paul Pogba but the deal will instead be straight cash after smooth negotiations between the two clubs.

Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed on Friday that the Portugal international “no longer intended to play for Juventus" with United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer later hinting his club were working on a reunion.

"I didn't think Cristiano was going to turn out leaving Juventus," he said at a press conference on Friday.

"It's been speculation this morning, speculation the last few days, of course. We've always had a good communication - I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him as well. He knows what we feel about him and if he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows that we're here.

"He's such a tremendous human being as well, so let's see what happens with Cristiano. Everyone who has played with him, I think, has a soft spot for him."

Bruno Fernandes - along with several former players and Sir Alex Ferguson - have spoken to Ronaldo to convince him the only English team he should consider playing for is United.

And so it has proved with Ronaldo hoping to add to the eight major trophies he collected in his six previous years in England.