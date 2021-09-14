Cristiano Ronaldo urged his Manchester United teammates to sacrifice everything in order to end the club’s trophy drought in a rousing speech before his second debut, it has been reported.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the Portuguese star gave an inspirational speech as part of his initiation on Friday night, before he made his first appearance for the club since re-joining from Juventus the following afternoon.

Ronaldo scored twice in the 4-1 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford and it has been reported that the 36-year-old has demanded his new teammates to help him deliver trophies to the club in his second spell in English football.

United have not won a major trophy since 2017 but Ronaldo is said to want to help the club “dominate football” like they did under Sir Alex Ferguson and before the forward left to join Real Madrid in 2009.

As reported by The Sun, Ronaldo is believed to have said: “I have not come back to be a cheerleader. If you guys want to succeed, then I need you to love this club from the bottom of your hearts.

“You need to eat, sleep and fight for this club. Whether you play or do not play, you need to support your teammates and always give 100 per cent for the club.

“I am here to win and nothing else. Winning brings us happiness. I want to be happy, do you? I will do my best for the team but I need your support too. Are you ready to fight? Are you ready to leave everything on the pitch?”

Solskjaer has said Ronaldo has “lifted the club” following his dramatic move from Juventus in the final days of the transfer window.

“The atmosphere has been electric around the club, the supporters have really enjoyed the last 10 days or so since he signed,” the United manager said following the victory over Newcastle.

“He gets everyone so focused around the place, he puts demands on himself which then puts demands on his teammates and demands on us and that’s why he’s done so much in his career, he’s been so disciplined.”

Ronaldo could make his first appearance for United in the Champions League in 12 years tonight as the club travel to Switzerland to face Young Boys in their opening fixture of the group stage.