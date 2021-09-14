Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side begin their European adventure for 2021/22 with a trip to Switzerland to face BSC Young Boys on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils are flying high on positivity at present after the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the club and a weekend drubbing of Newcastle in which the Portuguese forward netted twice, leaving them top of the fledgeling Premier League table on goals scored.

For now the attention turns to the Champions League though and a Group F encounter with Young Boys, the first of six group games where United will be expected to improve on last year’s disappointing exit at this stage and instead reach the knock-outs.

Despite an early departure from this competition last term, United did reach the final of the Europa League, losing to Villarreal, having secured their return to the top competition by finishing runners-up domestically.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5:45pm BST on Tuesday 14 September at the Wankdorf Stadion in Bern.

Where can I watch it?

All Champions League and Europa League matches this season will once more be broadcast on BT Sport. The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Young Boys are missing Joel Monteiro, Nico Maeier, Esteban Petignat, Jean-Pierre Nsame and Fabian Lustenberger for the match.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains without Marcus Rashford, but Scott McTominay could make a return to the squad. Alex Telles and Dean Henderson are ready to return to the squad but are not likely to feature yet.

Predicted line-ups

YBS - Ballmoos, Hefti, Camara, Zesiger, Garcia; Fassnacht, Sierro, Aebischer, Ngamaleu; Siebatcheu, Elia

MUN - De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Odds

Young Boys 8/1

Draw 23/5

Man United 7/17

Prediction

United to pick up the points in a routine victory, even if Solskjaer opts to change the team around somewhat. Young Boys 0-2 Man United.