Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United training for a second consecutive day due to family reasons, with the Old Trafford club currently uncertain as to when he will return or if he will travel on their pre-season tour.

Ronaldo did not attend United's Carrington training ground on Monday, when United's international players were due to return for their first session under new manager Erik ten Hag.

The 37-year-old and five-time Ballon d'Or winner cited 'family reasons' for his absence, an explanation which was accepted by United.

It emerged over the weekend that Ronaldo hopes to leave United this summer if the club receives a satisfactory offer and wishes to play Champions League football next season.

Chelsea are thought to be weighing up the possibility of a move for the Portugal international, while Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest.

United have insisted that Ronaldo is not for sale and reiterated that he has one year remaining on his existing contract, having re-signed from Juventus in a £12.9m deal last summer.

Ten Hag's squad fly out to Bangkok on Friday for a pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, and it is currently unclear as to whether Ronaldo will travel and take part.

As United's highest-profile player and arguably the most famous in the world, Ronaldo's absence from the tour would be deemed a commercial blow for the club.

United kick-off their pre-season preparations against Liverpool in Bangkok next Tuesday, before further friendlies against Melbourne City, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions last season but United recorded their lowest-ever Premier League points tally, falling to a sixth-place finish.