Cristiano Ronaldo cries after missing crucial penalty versus Slovenia

Cristiano Ronaldo felt the painful emotions of elite sport after having a penalty saved by goalkeeper Jan Oblak in Portugal’s last-16 clash against Slovenia at Euro 2024 and was seen crying at half-time of extra-time.

It was a frustrating night for Ronaldo, as the Portugal captain had already sent a free kick over the crossbar and had a shot saved by Oblak before stepping up to take the penalty.

Needing the break the deadlock to avoid a penalty shootout, Diogo Jota drove into the penalty area and was fouled by Vanja Drkusic. Ronaldo seemed confident but sent his effort low to the goalkeeper’s left as Oblak leapt across to turn the ball onto the outside of the post.

Slovenia had earlier forced the match into extra-time after playing out a 0-0 stalemate against a team who are being backed to win the whole tournament.

Ronaldo’s extra-time penalty was saved by Jan Oblak. ( EPA )

The first half of extra time ended just after the penalty miss and Ronaldo was seen crying in the huddle with his teammates as he continues to search for his first goal of the tournament. He has now failed to convert three of the nine penalties he has taken at major international tournaments.

Ronaldo’s display of emotion was in stark contrast to Oblak in Slovenia’s huddle who energetically encouraged his team to fight on.

Slovenia were the lowest ranked side left in the competition and took Portugal to a penalty shootout where Ronaldo converted his effort to help his team reach the quarter-finals.