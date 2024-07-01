✕ Close Germany fans sing You'll Never Walk Alone before Euro 2024 match

Portugal face Slovenia in the Euro 2024 last 16 with Cristiano Ronaldo hoping to open his account and guide the Selecao into the quarter-finals.

Roberto Martinez’s side are one of the favourites in Germany and a last-eight tie with France or Belgium awaits the winner of thisintriguing tie in Dusseldorf. The Selecao must bounce back after a shock loss to Georgia in their final group stage match, but after resting most of his strongest XI, Martinez can call upon a fresh and talented group here, with Ronaldo still to find his best form in the tournament.

Slovenia squeezed through England’s group in third place and will lean on the firepower of Red Bull Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko here.

