Euro 2024 fixtures: Schedule, results and kick-off times at European Championship
Every knockout match being played in Germany as we move closer to crowning the winner of the Euros
Euro 2024 has reached the knockout stage with 16 of the 24 teams that began the tournament making it out of the groups and eight sides heading home to enjoy the rest of their summer break.
While none of the heavy pre-tournament favourites fell at the first hurdle, World Cup 2022 semi-finalists Croatia did exit after Mattia Zaccagni’s 98th-minute equaliser broke their hearts, while the likes of Ukraine, Poland, Albania and Hungary all showed flashes of potential but weren’t able to translate that into a last-16 spot.
England have laboured through the group stage as negative noise around the squad grows but they are hardly alone in stumbling, with the likes of France, Italy, Belgium and even hosts Germany showing fallibility through unconvincing performances.
Classy Austria and swashbuckling Georgia have perhaps been the two most surprisingly impressive sides, although a more familiar name, Spain, are the only team to reach the knockouts with a 100 per cent record intact.
Here is the full schedule for the Euro 2024 knockouts, plus below you can see day-by-day fixtures and times (BST) in text form:
Euro 2024 knockouts (all times BST)
June 29
Round of 16, Berlin: Switzerland v Italy (1700)
Round of 16, Dortmund: Germany v Denmark (2000)
June 30
Round of 16, Gelsenkirchen: England v Slovakia (1700)
Round of 16, Cologne: Spain v Georgia (2000)
July 1
Round of 16, Dusseldorf: France v Belgium (1700)
Round of 16, Frankfurt: Portugal v Slovenia (2000)
July 2
Round of 16, Munich: Romania v Netherlands (1700)
Round of 16, Leipzig: Austria v Turkey (2000)
July 5
Quarter-final 1, Stuttgart: Spain/Georgia v Germany/Denmark (1700)
Quarter-final 2, Hamburg: Portugal/Slovenia v France/Belgium (2000)
July 6
Quarter-final 4, Dusseldorf: England/Slovakia v Switzerland/Italy (1700)
Quarter-final 3, Berlin: Romania/Netherlands v Austria/Turkey (2000)
July 9
Semi-final, Munich: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (2000)
July 10
Semi-final Dortmund: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (2000)
July 14
Final, Berlin (2000)
Full group stage results
Friday, June 14
Group A, Munich: Germany 5-1 Scotland
June 15
Group A, Cologne: Hungary 1-3 Switzerland
Group B, Berlin: Spain 3-0 Croatia
Group B, Dortmund: Italy 2-1 Albania
June 16
Group D, Hamburg: Poland 1-2 Netherlands
Group C, Stuttgart: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark
Group C, Gelsenkirchen: Serbia 0-1 England
June 17
Group E, Munich: Romania 3-0 Ukraine
Group E, Frankfurt: Belgium 0-1 Slovakia
Group D, Dusseldorf: Austria 0-1 France
June 18
Group F, Dortmund: Turkey 3-1 Georgia
Group F, Leipzig: Portugal 2-1 Czechia
June 19
Group B, Hamburg: Croatia 2-2 Albania
Group A, Stuttgart: Germany 2-0 Hungary
Group A, Cologne: Scotland 1-1 Switzerland
June 20
Group C, Munich: Slovenia 1-1 Serbia
Group C, Frankfurt: Denmark 1-1 England
Group B, Gelsenkirchen: Spain 1-0 Italy
June 21
Group E, Dusseldorf: Slovakia 1-2 Ukraine
Group D, Berlin: Poland 1-3 Austria
Group D, Leipzig: Netherlands 0-0 France
June 22
Group F, Hamburg: Georgia 1-1 Czechia
Group F, Dortmund: Turkey 0-3 Portugal
Group E, Cologne: Belgium 2-0 Romania
June 23
Group A, Frankfurt: Switzerland 1-1 Germany
Group A, Stuttgart: Scotland 0-1 Hungary
June 24
Group B, Leipzig: Croatia 1-1 Italy
Group B, Dusseldorf: Albania 0-1 Spain
June 25
Group D, Berlin: Netherlands 2-3 Austria
Group D, Dortmund: France 1-1 Poland
Group C, Cologne: England 0-0 Slovenia
Group C, Munich: Denmark 0-0 Serbia
June 26
Group E. Frankfurt: Slovakia 1-1 Romania
Group E, Stuttgart: Ukraine 0-0 Belgium
Group F, Hamburg: Czechia 1-2 Turkey
Group F, Gelsenkirchen: Georgia 2-0 Portugal
