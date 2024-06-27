Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Euro 2024 has reached the knockout stage with 16 of the 24 teams that began the tournament making it out of the groups and eight sides heading home to enjoy the rest of their summer break.

While none of the heavy pre-tournament favourites fell at the first hurdle, World Cup 2022 semi-finalists Croatia did exit after Mattia Zaccagni’s 98th-minute equaliser broke their hearts, while the likes of Ukraine, Poland, Albania and Hungary all showed flashes of potential but weren’t able to translate that into a last-16 spot.

England have laboured through the group stage as negative noise around the squad grows but they are hardly alone in stumbling, with the likes of France, Italy, Belgium and even hosts Germany showing fallibility through unconvincing performances.

Classy Austria and swashbuckling Georgia have perhaps been the two most surprisingly impressive sides, although a more familiar name, Spain, are the only team to reach the knockouts with a 100 per cent record intact.

Here is the full schedule for the Euro 2024 knockouts, plus below you can see day-by-day fixtures and times (BST) in text form:

Euro 2024 knockouts (all times BST)

June 29

Round of 16, Berlin: Switzerland v Italy (1700)

Round of 16, Dortmund: Germany v Denmark (2000)

June 30

Round of 16, Gelsenkirchen: England v Slovakia (1700)

Round of 16, Cologne: Spain v Georgia (2000)

July 1

Round of 16, Dusseldorf: France v Belgium (1700)

Round of 16, Frankfurt: Portugal v Slovenia (2000)

July 2

Round of 16, Munich: Romania v Netherlands (1700)

Round of 16, Leipzig: Austria v Turkey (2000)

July 5

Quarter-final 1, Stuttgart: Spain/Georgia v Germany/Denmark (1700)

Quarter-final 2, Hamburg: Portugal/Slovenia v France/Belgium (2000)

July 6

Quarter-final 4, Dusseldorf: England/Slovakia v Switzerland/Italy (1700)

Quarter-final 3, Berlin: Romania/Netherlands v Austria/Turkey (2000)

July 9

Semi-final, Munich: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (2000)

July 10

Semi-final Dortmund: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (2000)

July 14

Final, Berlin (2000)

Full group stage results

Friday, June 14

Group A, Munich: Germany 5-1 Scotland

June 15

Group A, Cologne: Hungary 1-3 Switzerland

Group B, Berlin: Spain 3-0 Croatia

Group B, Dortmund: Italy 2-1 Albania

June 16

Group D, Hamburg: Poland 1-2 Netherlands

Group C, Stuttgart: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark

Group C, Gelsenkirchen: Serbia 0-1 England

June 17

Group E, Munich: Romania 3-0 Ukraine

Group E, Frankfurt: Belgium 0-1 Slovakia

Group D, Dusseldorf: Austria 0-1 France

June 18

Group F, Dortmund: Turkey 3-1 Georgia

Group F, Leipzig: Portugal 2-1 Czechia

June 19

Group B, Hamburg: Croatia 2-2 Albania

Group A, Stuttgart: Germany 2-0 Hungary

Group A, Cologne: Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

June 20

Group C, Munich: Slovenia 1-1 Serbia

Group C, Frankfurt: Denmark 1-1 England

Group B, Gelsenkirchen: Spain 1-0 Italy

June 21

Group E, Dusseldorf: Slovakia 1-2 Ukraine

Group D, Berlin: Poland 1-3 Austria

Group D, Leipzig: Netherlands 0-0 France

June 22

Group F, Hamburg: Georgia 1-1 Czechia

Group F, Dortmund: Turkey 0-3 Portugal

Group E, Cologne: Belgium 2-0 Romania

June 23

Group A, Frankfurt: Switzerland 1-1 Germany

Group A, Stuttgart: Scotland 0-1 Hungary

June 24

Group B, Leipzig: Croatia 1-1 Italy

Group B, Dusseldorf: Albania 0-1 Spain

June 25

Group D, Berlin: Netherlands 2-3 Austria

Group D, Dortmund: France 1-1 Poland

Group C, Cologne: England 0-0 Slovenia

Group C, Munich: Denmark 0-0 Serbia

June 26

Group E. Frankfurt: Slovakia 1-1 Romania

Group E, Stuttgart: Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

Group F, Hamburg: Czechia 1-2 Turkey

Group F, Gelsenkirchen: Georgia 2-0 Portugal