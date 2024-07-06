Netherlands v Turkey LIVE: Team news and line-ups ahead of Euro 2024 quarter-final tonight
Neither side has reached the semi-finals of a European Championship since 2008, when Turkey were beaten by Germany
Ronald Koeman’s resurgent Netherlands side take on Turkey in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals tonight in Berlin.
The Dutcheased past Romania in their last-16 match, with impressive performances from Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen and Xavi Simons handing them a 3-0 win in Munich earlier this week. And though many neutrals expected them to be facing Ralf Rangnick’s impressive Austria side in the last eight, they were surprised as Turkey battled to an enthralling 2-1 win in Leipzig, with two goals from Merih Demiral proving the difference.
That result has set up an unexpected encounter in the capital, with two sides who have steadily improved as the tournament progressed now facing their toughest test so far.
Follow all the latest updates and reaction below as the Netherlands take on Turkey at Euro 2024.
Team news
A reminder of the team news for both sides as we approach the announcement of the line-ups.
While captain Hakan Calhanoglu returns after a suspension, Turkey will be without Demirial because of his ban, and midfielders Orkun Kokcu and Ismail Yuksek are both suspended. Eight more Turkish players — including Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz — are in danger of missing the next match if booked. No Dutch players are suspended, while Denzel Dumfries, Joey Veerman, Jerdy Schouten and Donyell Malen will hope to avoid any yellow cards that rule them out of a potential semifinal. Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said on Friday he will need to make a late fitness call on defender Nathan Ake, who injured a knee in the win over Romania. “He did take part in the training. So we are waiting (to see) how he will feel tomorrow, whether he can play,” Koeman said.
Koeman may decide to revert his experiment of starting Steven Bergwijn and instead play Donyell Malen, who came on at half time.
Koeman wary of Turkey threat in quarter-final
Koeman warned, however, that Turkey would be a tougher proposition.
”This is a different opponent with different qualities. They have played with four at the back, but also with five. Just like the Romanians, they showed a lot of heart in how they play. But we are more worried about ourselves.
”We are playing in Berlin for a semi-final, a great opportunity to progress even further in the tournament. But we’re not just going to romp to a win, that certainly won’t be the case. It’s going to be a very difficult game,” he told Friday’s pre-match press conference.
Koeman said he felt Turkey would offer his side space to exploit. We’ve just got to be patient with the ball and keep possession,“ he said.
“The Turks are very enthusiastic and good on the ball. They have also seen us against Romania and will probably look to have our measure.”
Koeman said it had not been an easy tournament for the fancied sides. ”All the big teams have struggled at different times. England needed a late goal to survive, Portugal went through on penalties. You have to fight all the way.”
The Netherlands will give Steven Bergwijn a late fitness test as he struggles with a knee injury, but Koeman said key defender Nathan Ake was fit to play after battling with niggles over the last few days.
Ronald Koeman confident after beating Romania in style
Netherlands’ comprehensive win over Romania in their last match at the European Championship has given them a large dollop of confidence ahead of their quarter-final tie against Turkey on Saturday, coach Ronald Koeman said on the eve of the clash.
The Dutch enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 victory in their round of 16 game to show a major improvement after squeezing through the first phase in third position in their group.
”It shouldn’t be that we need a defeat to spark a good performance and come out of our shell,” said Koeman of the triumph over Romania, which followed a 3-2 loss to Austria.
”But we created a lot of chances and showed a lot of speed up front. It was good game even if the opponent gave us a lot of room.”
England v Switzerland
The winner of this match will play either England or Switzerland in the semi-finals, and you can follow live updates from one right here:
England v Switzerland LIVE: Southgate plots bold line-up for Euro 2024 quarter-final
The Three Lions have the chance to make their third tournament semi-final under Gareth Southgate, with tonight’s winner facing either Turkey or the Netherlands
Netherlands v Turkey TV channel, time and how to watch Euro 2024 quarter final online tonight
When is Netherlands v Turkey?
The game kicks off at 8pm BST on Saturday 6 July at the Olympiastadion Berlin.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown on ITV1 with coverage starting at 7pm BST, and can be streamed live via the ITVX app and website.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Daley Blind warns the Netherlands of a hostile crowd in their semi-final
Daley Blind was speaking to the media earlier and told reporters that he thinks tonight’s game “will be an away match”. He added that “the Turks will be there en masse”,
“They are passionate, it will be an emotional match. We have to be on guard, we will have to be well prepared.
““They will probably make a lot of noise – we should not be surprised by that,” continued Blind, who plays for Girona at club level.
“The trick is to put the right emotion and passion into it on the pitch, but also choose to use good positional play at times to silence them.”
Blind also added that the Dutch had been lucky with the draw compared to some other countries, having faced Romania in the last 16.
“We have been pretty lucky after the group stage, there’s no need to deny that,” the former Manchester United and Ajax defender said.
“Look at the opponents of other countries... but on the other hand, smaller countries make it hard for the bigger ones.”
Prediction
The Netherlands will have enough to scrape through, but Turkey won’t make it easy for them. Netherlands 2-1 Turkey
What the Turkey camp are saying before quarter-final
“The Netherlands have also played big matches and had difficult moments. Most importantly, we know where they are weak and where they are strong. We have knowledge about how we can hurt them and we will start trying to implement that.” — Turkey assistant coach Daniele Russo.
“It’s going to be even bigger in Berlin. We Turks, we’re everywhere. You can see in the videos, how people are celebrating in the streets and how they’re happy. We want to continue making them happy.” — Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglu.
Netherlands v Turkey by numbers
The Netherlands are bidding to reach the semifinals for the sixth time, and first since 2004.
Turkey made it to the semi-finals in 2008, losing to Germany 3-2.
There have been 14 games between the countries with the Netherlands winning six, Turkey winning four, and four draws.
They last played in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, when Turkey won 4-2 in Istanbul before the Netherlands won 6-1 in Amsterdam.
Netherlands v Turkey team news
While captain Hakan Calhanoglu returns after a suspension, Turkey will be without Demirial because of his ban, and midfielders Orkun Kokcu and Ismail Yuksek are both suspended. Eight more Turkish players — including Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz — are in danger of missing the next match if booked.
No Dutch players are suspended, while Denzel Dumfries, Joey Veerman, Jerdy Schouten and Donyell Malen will hope to avoid any yellow cards that rule them out of a potential semi-final.
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said on Friday he will need to make a late fitness call on defender Nathan Ake, who injured a knee in the win over Romania. “He did take part in the training. So we are waiting (to see) how he will feel tomorrow, whether he can play,” Koeman said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments