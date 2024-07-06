✕ Close Gary Lineker shocks Euros viewers with crude Ronaldo joke

Ronald Koeman’s resurgent Netherlands side take on Turkey in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals tonight in Berlin.

The Dutcheased past Romania in their last-16 match, with impressive performances from Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen and Xavi Simons handing them a 3-0 win in Munich earlier this week. And though many neutrals expected them to be facing Ralf Rangnick’s impressive Austria side in the last eight, they were surprised as Turkey battled to an enthralling 2-1 win in Leipzig, with two goals from Merih Demiral proving the difference.

That result has set up an unexpected encounter in the capital, with two sides who have steadily improved as the tournament progressed now facing their toughest test so far.

Follow all the latest updates and reaction below as the Netherlands take on Turkey at Euro 2024.