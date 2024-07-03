Euro 2024 power rankings: Rating all eight nations ahead of the quarter-finals

Support truly

Euro 2024 is heading to the quarter-finals after an entertaining start to the knockout rounds saw eight more nations exit the tournament.

Spain were the only team to collect the maximum nine points in the group phase and they continued their impressive form with a 4-1 win over Georgia. Switzerland and Germany both progressed to the quarter-finals with 2-0 wins, but it was much harder work for France, England and Portugal who respectively required a late own goal, a very late equaliser/extra-time winner and a penalty shootout to go through.

Here, we assess how every Euro 2024 nation stacks up before the quarter-finals (these rankings are revised after each round of games).

1. Germany 🇩🇪 ↔️

Before the tournament, Julian Nagelsmann reshaped his midfield by parachuting in Toni Kroos from international retirement, and it has proved a wise move. Germany have found a buzz from Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz in the wide attacking positions, with Kai Havertz leading as a false nine and Ilkay Gundogan in the No 10 role. The last-16 win over Denmark was not straightforward, but with home advantage, Germany look like contenders to be crowned champions of Europe again, almost three decades after Euro ‘96. There’s no change at the top of our rankings, though Spain are closing in and their quarter-final will be fascinating.

Kai Havertz slides in celebration after Germany scored against Denmark ( Getty Images )

2. Spain 🇪🇸 ↔️

Having started this list in fifth, Spain have gradually climbed to second as an exciting new generation shows itself at these Euros, primarily through the beguiling talents of Atletico’s Nico Williams and Barcelona’s 16-year-old Lamine Yamal. Spain made short work of Georgia after conceding a shock early goal, but now face a huge challenge against hosts Germany in what could be the game of the tournament so far.

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have thrilled on Spain’s wings ( Getty Images )

3. France 🇫🇷 ↔️

France remain third in our rankings, having begun the tournament as the No 1 team to beat. Despite the deeply talented pool of players at his disposal, Didier Deschamps is still searching for the right blend and balance, particularly in attacking areas, as their clunky last-16 win over Belgium showed. Kylian Mbappe has not yet hit top gear and Friday’s quarter-final with Portugal would be a good moment to find it.

Kylian Mappe congratulates Randal Kolo Muani for earning France’s winner ( Getty Images )

4. Portugal 🇵🇹 ↔️

Portugal were the only team with a perfect qualifying record, winning 10 games out of 10, and neatly Cristiano Ronaldo scored 10 goals. Roberto Martinez has one of best squads in Germany this summer and their quality off the bench shows, with Francisco Conceicao and Diogo Jota among some stellar options to turn games. But is The Ronaldo Show proving a distraction from their goal of winning Euro 2024? Or will he prove to be the man for the big moment against France?

Cristiano Ronaldo has put his ego and search for glory ahead of Portugal ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

5. Switzerland 🇨🇭 ⬆️ (10)

Switzerland have impressed throughout this tournament, showing an unexpected cutting edge to go with their obvious defensive steel, and they are the big climbers in our rankings. The Swiss have two draws and two wins on their record so far, and the way they swept aside reigning champions Italy in the last 16 points to a team full of confidence and no little quality. Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schar are dominant at the back, Granit Xhaka has been immaculate in midfield, while Ruben Vargas and Remo Freuler both scored against the Italians. England are next.

Switzerland celebrated a 2-0 win over Italy in the last 16 ( Nick Potts/PA )

6. Netherlands 🇳🇱 ⬆️ (7)

It was far from a comfortable start to the European Championship for Netherlands, conceding an early goal to Poland’s Adam Buksa, but their reaction showed promising signs as they recovered to win 2-1, and the subsequent goalless draw with France was a good result. Memphis Depay has struggled in the false nine role and – like England – there are questions about the balance in midfield, but Ronald Koeman’s side are into the quarter-finals following a much-improved win over Romania.

Donyell Malen, left, celebrates scoring with teammate Memphis Depay ( EPA )

7. England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ⬇️ (5)

Having started at No 3 on this list, England have tumbled another two places down the rankings following their near-disaster against Slovakia. Jude Bellingham’s piece of magic prevented a humiliating end to Gareth Southgate’s reign, but are England any closer to finding the solutions to their myriad problems? The attack remains too static, the midfield gapes open without the ball, and the decision not to bring a fit left-back looks increasingly silly. But England are still in it, and Southgate has been gifted one more chance to find the answers.

Jude Bellingham’s stunning equaliser rescued England ( Adam Davy/PA )

8. Turkey 🇹🇷 ↔️

Turkey looked in disarray only a few months ago – losing 6-1 to Austria, no less, in March – but their spirited win over the Austrians in the last 16 showed how they can be a force in this tournament. With a support inside the stadiums and around Germany which only Germany themselves can match, Turkey are a quasi-host nation and they will present a big challenge to Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Turkey celebrate after the whistle blows on their win over Austria ( AP )

Eliminated

Scotland

Hungary

Albania

Croatia

Serbia

Poland

Ukraine

Czech Republic

Georgia

Italy

Slovakia

Denmark

Belgium

Slovenia

Romania

Austria