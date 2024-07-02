Euro 2024 quarter-finals: Fixtures, schedule and kick-off times at European Championship
Every knockout match being played in Germany as we move closer to crowning the winner of the Euros
Euro 2024 nears the quarter-final stage after 16 of the 24 teams made it out of the groups, with eight more falling in the last-16.
While none of the heavy pre-tournament favourites fell at the first hurdle, World Cup 2022 semi-finalists Croatia did exit after Mattia Zaccagni’s 98th-minute equaliser broke their hearts, while the likes of Ukraine, Poland, Albania and Hungary all showed flashes of potential but weren’t able to translate that into a last-16 spot.
England have laboured as negative noise around the squad grows but they are hardly alone in stumbling, with the likes of France and even hosts Germany showing fallibility through unconvincing performances.
The reigning champions Italy are out, while classy Austria have perhaps been one of the most surprisingly impressive sides, although a more familiar name, Spain, are the outstanding team of the tournament so far.
Here is the full schedule for the Euro 2024 knockouts, plus below you can see day-by-day fixtures and times (BST) in text form:
Euro 2024 knockouts (all times BST)
June 29
Round of 16, Berlin: Switzerland 2-0 Italy
Round of 16, Dortmund: Germany 2-0 Denmark
June 30
Round of 16, Gelsenkirchen: England 2-1 Slovakia (aet)
Round of 16, Cologne: Spain 4-1 Georgia
July 1
Round of 16, Dusseldorf: France 1-0 Belgium
Round of 16, Frankfurt: Portugal 0-0 Slovenia (3-0 pens)
July 2
Round of 16, Munich: Romania 0-3 Netherlands
Round of 16, Leipzig: Austria v Turkey (2000)
July 5
Quarter-final 1, Stuttgart: Spain v Germany (1700)
Quarter-final 2, Hamburg: Portugal v France (2000)
July 6
Quarter-final 4, Dusseldorf: England v Switzerland (1700)
Quarter-final 3, Berlin: Netherlands v Austria/Turkey (2000)
July 9
Semi-final, Munich: Spain / Germany v Portugal / France (2000)
July 10
Semi-final Dortmund: Winner QF3 v England / Switzerland (2000)
July 14
Final, Berlin (2000)
Full group stage results
Friday, June 14
Group A, Munich: Germany 5-1 Scotland
June 15
Group A, Cologne: Hungary 1-3 Switzerland
Group B, Berlin: Spain 3-0 Croatia
Group B, Dortmund: Italy 2-1 Albania
June 16
Group D, Hamburg: Poland 1-2 Netherlands
Group C, Stuttgart: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark
Group C, Gelsenkirchen: Serbia 0-1 England
June 17
Group E, Munich: Romania 3-0 Ukraine
Group E, Frankfurt: Belgium 0-1 Slovakia
Group D, Dusseldorf: Austria 0-1 France
June 18
Group F, Dortmund: Turkey 3-1 Georgia
Group F, Leipzig: Portugal 2-1 Czechia
June 19
Group B, Hamburg: Croatia 2-2 Albania
Group A, Stuttgart: Germany 2-0 Hungary
Group A, Cologne: Scotland 1-1 Switzerland
June 20
Group C, Munich: Slovenia 1-1 Serbia
Group C, Frankfurt: Denmark 1-1 England
Group B, Gelsenkirchen: Spain 1-0 Italy
June 21
Group E, Dusseldorf: Slovakia 1-2 Ukraine
Group D, Berlin: Poland 1-3 Austria
Group D, Leipzig: Netherlands 0-0 France
June 22
Group F, Hamburg: Georgia 1-1 Czechia
Group F, Dortmund: Turkey 0-3 Portugal
Group E, Cologne: Belgium 2-0 Romania
June 23
Group A, Frankfurt: Switzerland 1-1 Germany
Group A, Stuttgart: Scotland 0-1 Hungary
June 24
Group B, Leipzig: Croatia 1-1 Italy
Group B, Dusseldorf: Albania 0-1 Spain
June 25
Group D, Berlin: Netherlands 2-3 Austria
Group D, Dortmund: France 1-1 Poland
Group C, Cologne: England 0-0 Slovenia
Group C, Munich: Denmark 0-0 Serbia
June 26
Group E. Frankfurt: Slovakia 1-1 Romania
Group E, Stuttgart: Ukraine 0-0 Belgium
Group F, Hamburg: Czechia 1-2 Turkey
Group F, Gelsenkirchen: Georgia 2-0 Portugal
