Germany v Denmark LIVE: Line-ups and team news as hosts chase place in Euro 2024 quarter-finals
The tournament hosts will look for a convincing win against an underwhelming Denmark side
Julian Nagelsmann’s promising Germany side face Denmark in their last-16 tie at Euro 2024 on Saturday evening.
The hosts strolled through the group stages, with two impressive performances in their opening two games meaning they had qualified with a game to spare when they faced Switzerland, though the nature of that 1-1 draw means that Nagelsmann will be demanding an exciting performance.
Denmark had a far more underwhelming group stage, with three draws meaning they picked up a measly three points that was just enough to creep through in second place in Group C. But with a solid side including Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Hojlund and a wealth of experienced defenders, Denmark are capable of springing the latest surprise at Euro 2024, and Germany will need to be on form if they’re to earn a place in the quarter-finals.
Follow all the latest updates from Germany v Denmark below.
Gareth Southgate once freed England’s players – now he risks suffocating them
When Gareth Southgate talks about being “very careful” not to go back to the old England “environment”, there are specific moments he is thinking of. One memory that stands out was when Southgate himself was picked to play midfield rather than centre-half for the infamous 1-0 defeat to Germany in 2000, which was the last match at the old Wembley.
He and Kevin Keegan — the manager about to resign due to how unenjoyable the job was — had been savaged for it before the game. It got worse afterwards.
Just a few months before that, Southgate’s usual centre-half partner Tony Adams had a specific message for newcomer Steven Gerrard. Adams went right up to the midfielder’s face and screamed “Are you f****** ready for this?!”
Gareth Southgate once freed England’s players – now he risks suffocating them
With podcast chatter and scrutiny on social media adding to a clamour of complaints, Southgate is conscious of protecting his squad from the damaging environments he experienced as a player
Bukayo Saka offer blunt response to suggestion he should be England’s left-back
Bukayo Saka has insisted he is not the answer to England’s left-back problem.
The Arsenal winger has operated as a left wing-back earlier in his career while Gareth Southgate has used Kieran Trippier out of position on the left of his defence in the extended absence of Luke Shaw.
Saka’s mentor Ian Wright has voiced his opinion that he could fill in to give England a natural left-footer and someone who can provide more attacking incision from defence.
Bukayo Saka offer blunt response to suggestion he should be England’s left-back
Pundits such as Ian Wright have suggested Saka could move to left-back to solve England’s issue there
Will Fullkrug start?
There has been plenty of discussion in Germany about striker Niclas Fullkrug and whether he could make his first start of the tournament in the last-16.
The Borussia Dortmund forward has played just 73 minutes so far Euro 2024 but has scored two goals and could come in for Kai Havertz especially with this match being played at his home gorund.
“I have not followed the discussion," said Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, "We decide who will play. There are always discussions about everyone.
“We have enough expertise with our staff so we don’t need to follow the discussions to have a good solution."
Vestergaard relishing Denmark’s ‘underdog’ status
Denmark defender Jannik Vestergaard is confident his team is capable of beating Germany and potentially repeating their success from 32 years ago when the country won the tournament.
“We know that to win the tournament it would be a bit of an upset,” he said. “But we like being underdogs. Germany will be favourites, but we like being a bit of a pain to the opposition and playing to our strengths.”
Can Denmark repeat history?
The Danes have good memories about playing Germany in this competition. During the 1992 European Championship Denmark famously beat them 2-0 in the final and lifted the trophy for the first time.
The manager, Kasper Hjulmand, picked out the Euro 2024 hosts as one of the favourites to win the tourament before it began but he’ll be hoping to put an end to their chances tonight.
Both these sides are unbeaten so far but one of the teams must go home after this clash. Could Denmark possibly knock out the hosts?
Forget the ‘easy draw’ – Slovakia’s new approach brings a belief they can beat England
On Sunday, Slovakia take on England in the Round of 16 in Gelsenkirchen. An advance to the knockout stages – their second in eight years – is already a big success, but Slovakia feel there is more to achieve against a heavily criticised Gareth Southgate side.
That’s especially true after a surprising 1-0 win against Belgium, the Group E favourites, in their opening game of the tournament. After the match, Slovakia’s players danced and sang along to a popular folk song Macejko, Macejko with a huge group of travelling supporters in Frankfurt, among which sat former internationals Martin Skrtel and Jan Durica.
Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka praised the fans, calling them “fantastic” and said he heard them in the second half even though he was in front of the Belgian stand. Slovakia have managed to get supporters on their side again – and they will see there’s another struggling giant out there for the taking.
Forget the ‘easy draw’ – why Slovakia believe they can beat England
Head coach Francesco Calzona has introduced a free-flowing, attacking style of play which is yielding positive results for the national team
Cole Palmer ready to be England’s missing link in Slovakia showdown
Cole Palmer can seem like the missing link for England, the footballer who can give them something they are lacking. And as Gareth Southgate’s side still miss a left-footer who can play left-back, who is capable of contributing in the final third, there came an unexpected revelation. “My first position was left-back,” he said. Sensing a sudden excitement among his audience, the Chelsea winger was quick to add: “I am talking Under-10s. Under-10s! I have never played left-back since. I was tiny and I just got put left-back. Then when I was 12 I moved further and further up.”
But Palmer’s has been a career of unconventional moves, where he has been reinvented to ever greater effect. When he left Manchester City for Chelsea, he was not expecting a return of 22 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League alone. The man who turned Pep Guardiola down has been turned into a cause celebre, the player many want to add excitement to an uninspired international team.
Cole Palmer ready to be England’s missing link in Slovakia showdown
Palmer impressed in his 20-minute cameo against Slovenia and may just be the answer to Gareth Souhgate’s problems
Denmark’s route to last-16
Denmark have a tough task on their hands and if they fancy their chances of springing an upset they will need to improve on their group stage performances.
A member of the dull Group C gang, a positive for the Danes is that they have proven themselves a difficult team to beat with three draws in their three matches so far.
Christian Eriksen has rolled back the years and is now the focal point of the side while Jonas Wind and Rasmus Højlund are capable of causing problems for Germany’s defence.
These two teams have drawn three out of the last four games they have played which could mean the match heads into extra time and a possibly penalty shootout.
Germany’s route to last-16
Euro 2024 hosts Germany had a very strong Group A campaign comfortably beating Scotland and Hungary before a stoppage-time Niclas Fullkrug equaliser against Switzerland confirmed them as winners of their section.
Jamal Musiala, Toni Kroos and Florian Wirtz - to name just a few - have been star performers and in front of a partisan crowd in Dortmund, Julian Nagelsmann’s side will feel confident of defeating Denmark to reach a fourth Euros quarter-final out of the last five editions.
Forget the group stage – Euro 2024 starts now
Spain are the only top side at Euro 2024 largely satisfied with how their group stage went, but everyone else would still nod along to manager Luis De La Fuente’s message. That is to basically forget everything that has happened so far.
It’s a feeling deepened by the first real break of the tournament, following an intense start. After some squads packed three matches into eight days, teams like Austria now wait a full week for their next fixture. Managers have been glad of that, to the point it almost represents a break in the tournament, too.
“It is a new competition starting for us,” French manager Didier Deschamps said. It might almost be called the real European Championships now, right down to how it features just 16 teams in the way it used to. “We’ll see the real potential of every team,” De La Fuente added.
Forget the group stage – Euro 2024 starts now
Pretty much every Euro 2024 contender is deeply flawed, explains Miguel Delaney, but a lopsided draw means anything can happen as the tournament now begins in earnest
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments