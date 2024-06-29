A Germany fan gears up for their last-16 tie with Denmark ( AFP via Getty Images )

Julian Nagelsmann’s promising Germany side face Denmark in their last-16 tie at Euro 2024 on Saturday evening.

The hosts strolled through the group stages, with two impressive performances in their opening two games meaning they had qualified with a game to spare when they faced Switzerland, though the nature of that 1-1 draw means that Nagelsmann will be demanding an exciting performance.

Denmark had a far more underwhelming group stage, with three draws meaning they picked up a measly three points that was just enough to creep through in second place in Group C. But with a solid side including Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Hojlund and a wealth of experienced defenders, Denmark are capable of springing the latest surprise at Euro 2024, and Germany will need to be on form if they’re to earn a place in the quarter-finals.

Follow all the latest updates from Germany v Denmark below.