Euro 2024 match between Germany and Denmark suspended as thunderstorm strikes

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Euro 2024 knockout tie between Germany and Denmark was suspended on Saturday evening as a thunderstorm hammered the stadium in Dortmund with rain, hail and lightning.

English referee Michael Oliver stopped the action after 35 minutes and took the players off the field of play with the game 0-0.

As torrential rain fell at the Westfalenstadion, puncturing the stadium’s roof with waterfalls which crashed down in the stadium below, both sets of players stood at the edge of the pitch for a few moments before being led into the dressing rooms.

Oliver then led both sets of players back out on to the pitch and the game resumed, after a 24-minute break.

A lightning storm hits the Germany-Denmark match in Dortmund ( Getty Images )

The round-of-16 tie began in good weather, but conditions changed as the contest went past the half-hour mark.

Loud thunder bangs, lightning, heavy rain and hailstones arrived as both sets of supporters tried to protect themselves under makeshift covers.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, speaking on ITV, said: “I’m surprised it took it that long to get them off actually because there’s been some pretty nasty incidents with it.”