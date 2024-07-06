✕ Close Rio Ferdinand says England can win Euro 2024 'playing ugly'

England advanced to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 after a gripping tie with Switzerland in Dusseldorf.

Gareth Southgate’s side squeezed past a defiant Slovakia team last week but were forced to dig deep here after Breel Embolo put the Swiss ahead.

But Bukayo Saka’s curler dragged the Three Lions level in a thrilling match as both sides pushed for a winner before settling for extra-time.

And England were perfect in the shootout as Trent Alexander-Arnold struck the decisive kick to book a semi-final next Wednesday in Dortmund.

Follow all the latest reaction from England v Switzerland in our live blog below: