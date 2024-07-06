England v Switzerland LIVE: Result and reaction, Alexander-Arnold settles penalty shootout as Three Lions reach Euro 2024 semi-finals
The Three Lions progressed on penalties despite falling behind after Breel Embolo’s strike with Bukayo Saka’s equaliser forcing extra-time and spot kicks in Dusseldorf
England advanced to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 after a gripping tie with Switzerland in Dusseldorf.
Gareth Southgate’s side squeezed past a defiant Slovakia team last week but were forced to dig deep here after Breel Embolo put the Swiss ahead.
But Bukayo Saka’s curler dragged the Three Lions level in a thrilling match as both sides pushed for a winner before settling for extra-time.
And England were perfect in the shootout as Trent Alexander-Arnold struck the decisive kick to book a semi-final next Wednesday in Dortmund.
Follow all the latest reaction from England v Switzerland in our live blog below:
Bukayo Saka shows England a new way to stand two games from Euro 2024 glory
It isn’t always convincing, it is often confusing, but the results are as clear as Bukayo Saka’s shot: England are in Gareth Southgate’s third major semi-final after a shootout victory over Switzerland. They are now two games from glory, even if the football doesn’t always evoke that feeling.
That won’t matter to the team and it often doesn’t matter to a tournament. England have found a way. Through that, Gareth Southgate may have found a team. The introduction of Luke Shaw may end up as influential as anything else in this tournament, with a game that required others to make the difference.
Above all was Saka, who rescued England with a piece of individual brilliance, and then continued to bury the memory of Euro 2020 with another supreme penalty. Next was Jordan Pickford, who made the fateful save from Manuel Akanji. That ended up being all that was required, as all of Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold slotted home with minimum fuss, and maximum precision.
England 1-1 Switzerland, England win 5-3 on penalties: The Arsenal star scored in regular time and converted in the shootout, with Trent Alexander-Arnold striking the winning spot kick to ensure the Three Lions booked their place in the semi-finals of Euro 2024
More from Bellingham:
“These moments are even more special or only special if you go on to win the next game and hopefully win the tournament. It’s moments like these that you look back on and make it even more worth it. It all becomes worth it if you can back it up and that’s what we have to do in the next few days.”
Here’s Jude Bellingham giving his thoughts on the game:
“All in all it’s probably our best performance of the tournament. We’ve very proud of the boys. The things you can’t always measure and see is character and mentality and we showed that again in the shootout. For subs to come on and take a penalty in that pressure is a special, special thing.
“I do the practice like all the other lads and I have my process. I rely on the practice I do. Sometimes you can step up and miss. I always think there’s a comfort when you’re following a process you’ve come to terms with.”
England advance to the semi-finals at Euro 2024
England have won just four penalty shootouts in their history but two of them have come against Switzerland, in 2019 in the Uefa Nations League and tonight.
Bukayo Saka says penalty pressure is ‘something I embrace’ after England beat Switzerland on penalties at Euro 2024
Bukayo Saka laid his Euro 2020 demons to rest by netting one of England’s five successful spot-kick in the Three Lions’ penalty win against Switzerland.
Speaking after England sealed a quarter-final place in Euro 2024 on Saturday (6 July), the right-winger said: “For me, it’s something I embrace.
“You can fail once, but you have a choice whether you put yourself in that position or not again. I am a guy who is going to put myself in that position. I believed in myself and when I saw the ball hit the net I was a very happy man.”
Will Shaw start in the semi-final?
Frank Lampard said on BBC One: “If Luke Shaw is fit, he starts. He’s Gareth’s man. If he is fit, I would play him for the balance of the team.”
Jordan Pickford’s secret penalty cheat sheet revealed after England sink Switzerland at Euro 2024
Jordan Pickford used a secret sheet of notes taped to a drinks bottle to help England triumph over Switzerland in their Euro 2024 quarter-final.
The match finished 1-1 at full-time after Breel Embolo’s second-half goal was soon matched by Bukayo Saka’s trademark finish, and it stayed that way through extra time. But England put together a perfect penalty shootout, scoring all five of their kicks to progress to the semi-finals.
Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Ivan Toney scored before Trent Alexander-Arnold converted the winning kick, after Pickford had saved Switzerland’s first penalty from Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji.
Jordan Pickford’s secret penalty cheat sheet revealed after England sink Switzerland
Jordan Pickford’s drinks bottle helped England beat Switzerland in their quarter-final penalty shootout
England captain Harry Kane speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live:
“That’s tournament football for you. You have to find a way. When you look at past champions in competitions, they have to go through penalty shootouts. It comes down to moments. For Saka to step up and score that goal was special for him. I was weirdly calm during penalties. We have a lot more players that take them for their club. I know they are comfortable and know Pickford normally saves one.
“I think penalty shootouts are the highest pressure you will feel as a professional footballer. But for him [Sak] to step up like he did after the tough time he had been through [in 2020]. I am really proud of him and proud of everyone. There is one week left. We will see how far we can go.”
Southgate on how far England can go:
“That’s the challenge now. We played well against a very good team. You have to be spot-on defensively. I thought our pressure was good, we used the ball far better than we have done all tournament.
“There are signs of growth. Tournaments aren’t just about playing well, it’s all the other attributes of a good team.”
Gary Lineker’s ‘embarrassing’ moment celebrating England Euro 2024 win caught on camera
Gary Lineker’s “embarrassing” moment celebrating England’s Euro 2024 win against Switzerland om Saturday (6 July) was caught on camera.
The BBC Match of the Day host was celebrating England’s penalty win with fellow pundits Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand and Micah Richards, when he made an unfortunate slip up.
Showing the celebrations of fans across the country, Lineker said: “Here is my embarrassing moment.”
The pundits can be seen jumping to their feet and celebrating when suddenly the sound cuts out. Lineker is asked: “Where is the sound?”
He replies: “I think I dropped the ‘f’ bomb.”
