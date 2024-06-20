Serbia take on Slovenia in the other match of Group C ( Getty Images )

Serbia were narrowly beaten in their opening match against England football, but will have a chance to get their Euro 2024 campaign up and running against Slovenia.

After the first round of fixtures, England topped the group, with Denmark second, after their 1-1 draw against Slovenia.

Slovenia wore black armbands during their Euro 2024 opener to pay tribute to Matija Sarkic who passed away aged 26 on Saturday.

Serbia had their chances against England, and Aleksandar Mitrovic had a shot that went just wide, and the country will be hoping he can find the form he has shown for Fulham and in the Saudi Pro League.

Follow all the latest updates from the match in the live blog below