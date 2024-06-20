Slovenia vs Serbia LIVE: Euro 2024 team news, line ups and more today
Follow all the latest updates from the Group C clash at the Allianz Arena
Serbia were narrowly beaten in their opening match against England football, but will have a chance to get their Euro 2024 campaign up and running against Slovenia.
After the first round of fixtures, England topped the group, with Denmark second, after their 1-1 draw against Slovenia.
Slovenia wore black armbands during their Euro 2024 opener to pay tribute to Matija Sarkic who passed away aged 26 on Saturday.
Serbia had their chances against England, and Aleksandar Mitrovic had a shot that went just wide, and the country will be hoping he can find the form he has shown for Fulham and in the Saudi Pro League.
Follow all the latest updates from the match in the live blog below
Slovenia v Serbia TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online
When is Slovenia v Serbia?
The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Thursday 20 June at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
What TV channel is it on?
Slovenia v Serbia will be shown live on ITV 1 and ITV X with coverage starting at 1pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Slovenia v Serbia TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight
Slovenia and Serbia face off in a crucial Euro 2024 match as both look to consolidate their positions in Group C.
Slovenia drew 1-1 in an impressive performance against Denmark in their opening match, with Erik Janza scoring an equaliser late on after Christian Eriksen had scored a dream opener three years after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.
That result put them one point above Serbia, who lost 1-0 in a tense encounter against England in Gelsenkirchen. They recovered well after a poor first half, but couldn’t find an equaliser despite great efforts from Dusan Vlahovic and accomplished performances from Mladenovic, Kostic and others.
That results means that Slovenia, Serbia and Denmark all sit within one point of each other in Group C, making every result, and potentially every goal, vitally important as they battle to see who finishes second and third.
Serbia vs Slovenia
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of all the latest Euro 2024 news and build up ahead of Serbia vs Slovenia.
Serbia were beaten 1-0 by England in their opening match, while Slovenia played out a 1-1 draw against Denmark.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments