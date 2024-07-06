Support truly

England beat Switzerland on penalties in the third quarter-final at Euro 2024, in a nail-biting encounter in Dusseldorf.

The first half showed flashes of improvement from a slightly altered Three Lions line-up, and Gareth Southgate’s side dominated, but they were too often pedestrian as Switzerland looked comfortable in defence.

The second half started in the same way, but the Swiss turned the tables with a spell of dominance that later provoked a surprise goal, with Breel Embolo giving them the lead on the 75th minute.

England looked wary and worried, and the subs came on, but Bukayo Saka rifled in an effort from outside the box to take it to extra time.

That was an equally torrid affair for the England faithful, with Switzerland looking the more likely to get the winner, but the 30 minutes passed and England were heading to penalties once again.

A realm that’s carried plenty of heartbreak for england, but not this time; all five England players scored their efforts, so all it needed was a save from Jordan Pickford to send the Three Lions into the semi-finals.

But how did each player perform? Here are The Independent’s player ratings:

ENGLAND (3-4-2-1)

Jordan Pickford – 6

Had very little to do throughout, and did fine when called upon. Wasn’t at fault for the goal.

Kyle Walker – 7

Was somewhat ineffective in attack but provided some telling defensive contributions, and his pace was key on several occasions.

John Stones – 7

Along with Konsa, had dealt with plenty of crosses and Swiss attacks well before the goal, and was so unlucky that his touch directed it to Embolo. Is no coincidence that every defensive partner he has looks very good.

Ezri Konsa – 8

The kind of game that can change a career, as he was almost peerless throughout despite being targeted by Embolo. His performance certainly didn’t deserve conceding a goal, and he was unlucky not to block the cross in.

Villa’s Ezri Konsa was dominant in the first half up against Breel Embolo ( Getty Images )

Kieran Trippier – 6

Was industrious and contributed well in defence and attack, and it was an improved performance, but England looked decidedly more comfortable when Shaw replaced him.

Declan Rice – 8

Another game where the Arsenal man seemed to be everywhere. Several occasions where he made the block or the interception, and was key to the defensive effort as always. He doesn’t need to, but if he could improve his attacking game he would be incredibly useful.

Kobbie Mainoo – 7

Provided some flashes of brilliance and played well overall, aiding both defence and attack.

Mainoo played well but was unable to put the finishing touches on a couple of attacking moves ( The FA via Getty Images )

Bukayo Saka – 8

Was England’s best player in attack, offering a constant threat and beating Aebischer on several occasions. His goal was brilliantly taken, and he remains England’s key attacking player – quite the statement considering the presence of Kane. Scored his penalty.

Jude Bellingham – 7

The stats pages will show that he carried the ball well, completed the passes and did the job asked of him, but on the whole he just couldn’t find that last bit of quality in attack. Not bad by any means, but just not particularly effective. Scored his penalty.

Phil Foden – 6

Was more involved throughout in his new role but didn’t manage to make his mark before coming off. Remains a victim of England’s lack of attacking verve and strange tactical outlook, as does Bellingham.

Harry Kane – 6

Looked out of sorts all evening, and was arguably guilty of not being in the right position in the box on a couple of occasions. Was unlucky to be booked, but will need to improve if England are to make the final.

Kane looked out of sorts throughout ( Getty Images )

Substitutes:

Eberechi Eze – 6

Was industrious once he came on and was helpful in carrying England out of defence on occasion, but wasn’t given the time to really influence the game in attack.

Cole Palmer – 6

Carried the England attacking effort in extra time but didn’t manage to create anything clear-cut. Scored his penalty.

Luke Shaw – 6

Made a vital interception to prevent the Swiss being clean through late on. Wasn’t able to contribute in attack, and suffered a little with the late Swiss pressure.

Luke Shaw came on for his first competitive appearance since February ( Getty Images )

Ivan Toney – 6

Didn’t get the time to influence the game, but scored his penalty.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

Not given enough time to make his mark either, but scored the winning penalty.

Switzerland (3-4-2-1)

Yann Sommer – 7

Couldn’t do anything about the goal but was good enough throughout the rest of the match. Remains a top ‘keeper despite his age, and showed it with a brilliant save late on from Rice.

Fabian Schar – 7

Was perhaps unlucky to be booked early on. Dovetailed well with Akanji and on the whole dealt with the England threat well until the equaliser. A couple of crosses, including one at the end of the 90, were very threatening. Scored his penalty.

Manuel Akanji – 6

Assured in possession and carried Switzerland out of defence on occasion. A vital part of the defence, and marshalled well – nothing spectacular, but nothing wrong either. Missed his penalty.

Akanji was solid throughout but missed his penalty ( The FA via Getty Images )

Ricardo Rodriguez – 6

Provided width and the odd dangerous cross, but was ineffective in attack. Helped out in defence well enough though.

Dan Ndoye – 7

A constant threat both in behind and in front of the defence. Delivered a brilliant ball across for the opening goal, and overall was the main attacking threat for theSwiss.

Remo Freuler – 7

Tasked with a difficult job as Switzerland were happy to be on the back foot, but defended resolutely throughout and linked attack well when called upon, especially in the period where Switzerland were on top.

Granit Xhaka – 7

The key part of the Swiss midfield was on form once again, linking play well and offering a constant presence in defence and attack. Made a key block to prevent a Mainoo shot from six yards too.

Xhaka has been key to Switzerland throughout Euro 2024, and he was impressive again today ( Getty Images )

Michel Aebischer – 6

Was dominated on the left flank by Saka throughout, and offered little when helping the attack.

Fabian Rieder – 6

Was ineffective in attack before coming off, and wasted possession on several occasions.

Ruben Vargas – 6

Was another who was ineffective, though offered more than Rieder and was a threat in behind. Was unlucky that his teammates didn’t make more of his efforts.

Breel Embolo – 7

Was mainly ineffective and was second best to Konsa throughout, but got behind Walker well to convert the goal.

Embolo scored the first goal of the game on the 75th minute ( Getty Images )

Substitutes:

Steven Zuber – 6

Blazed a few efforts high and wide and never looked comfortable, though his brilliant through ball late on almost gave Switzerland a winner.

Silvan Widmer – 6

Provided plenty of effort and helped out in defence and attack, but couldn’t make a telling contribution.

Xherdan Shaqiri – 6

Almost won it with a brilliant effort from a corner that ended up hitting the bar. Scored his penalty.

Shaqiri scored his penalty after a lively cameo ( Getty Images )

Denis Zakaria – 6

Was anonymous and ineffective after coming on.

Zeki Amdouni – 6

Came on too late to influence the game, but did score his penalty.