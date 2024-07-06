Support truly

Jordan Pickford used a secret sheet of notes taped to a drinks bottle to help England triumph over Switzerland in their Euro 2024 quarter-final.

The match finished 1-1 at full-time after Breel Embolo’s second-half goal was soon matched by Bukayo Saka’s trademark finish, and it stayed that way through extra time. But England put together a perfect penalty shootout, scoring all five of their kicks to progress to the semi-finals.

Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Ivan Toney scored before Trent Alexander-Arnold converted the winning kick, after Pickford had saved Switzerland’s first penalty from Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji.

Images later revealed the goalkeeper’s penalty prop. Under the title “Switzerland penalty taker list,” the bottle had each Swiss player’s name next to an instruction. At the bottom of the bottle was each player’s name and number so he could identify the taker.

“AKANJI: DIVE LEFT,” the bottle read, and sure enough Pickford dived to his left to save the Swiss captain’s kick.

“SCHAR: FAKE RIGHT – DIVE LEFT,” the bottle read for Fabian Schar, but Pickford ignored his own advice, faking left and diving to his right as Schar scored to his left. Did he forget, or change his mind?

“SHAQIRI: DIVE LEFT,” was the instruction. Pickford dived left but Xherdan Shaqiri’s penalty was excellent and couldn’t be stopped.

“AMDOUNI: HOLD – DIVE LEFT – GO! (LOW),” it read for Zeki Amdouni. Pickford held his ground before diving left, but Amdouni rolled the ball down the middle.

It didn’t matter, however, as Alexander-Arnold’s converted kick meant Pickford’s solitary save was enough to see England through to the last four.