Cristiano Ronaldo cautioned by police after phone ‘outburst’ with Everton fan

Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police after appearing to smash a fan's phone following Manchester United’s defeat to Everton in April.

Footage of a frustrated Ronaldo appeared to show him strike the phone out of a young Everton fan's hand as he left the Goodison Park pitch at full time.

Merseyside Police opened an investigation with the 37-year-old later publicly apologising on social media, describing the incident as an “outburst”.

And on Wednesday, police confirmed Ronaldo has been interviewed by officers and a caution had been made.

“We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage,” a statement read.

“The allegation relates to an incident following the Everton v Manchester United football match at Goodison Park on Saturday 9 April.

“The matter has been dealt with by way of conditional caution. The matter has now concluded.”

While the police investigation has concluded, it is understood the Football Association will now reopen its case against Ronaldo and seek the player’s observations.

In a statement posted across his social media channels, Ronaldo said in April: "It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

Anthony Gordon’s first half goal gave Everton an three important points which ultimately helped them avoid relegation while further damaging United’s doomed hopes of a top-four finish.

Ronaldo’s future at United has been the subject of much speculation this summer.

The Portugal forward missed United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons amid suggestions he is looking to move to continue playing Champions League football.

He played the full 90 minutes of United’s 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday, which left them bottom of the Premier League.

In a reply to a fan account on Instagram which referred to a report linking the United frontman to Atletico Madrid, Ronaldo said: “They (will) know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks. The media is telling lies.

“I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only five were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.”