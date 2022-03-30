Cristiano Ronaldo has described the Fifa World Cup as Portugal’s “rightful place” after Fernando Santos’ side secured qualification for this year’s tournament in Qatar.

Ronaldo captained Portugal to a 2-0 victory over North Macedonia achieved in relative comfort.

The Manchester United forward set up club teammate Bruno Fernandes for the first of two goals in the first half, with the midfielder sealing the encounter with a well-taken half-volley from Diogo Jota’s cross.

It ensured that Portugal will be at a sixth successive men’s World Cup, avoiding a similar slip-up to Euro 2020 winners Italy, who were stunned by the North Macedonian side at the play-off semi-final stage.

Ronaldo thanked Portuguese fans for their support ahead of Friday’s group stage draw.

“Goal achieved, we’re at the Qatar World Cup,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“We’re in our rightful place! Thank you to all the Portuguese people for the tireless support!

“Let’s go Portugal!”

Portugal will be part of the top-seeded teams in Pot One for Friday’s proceedings in Doha as one of the highest-ranked qualified sides.

Having finished second behind Serbia in Group A of Uefa qualifying, the Portuguese had beaten Turkey in the semi-finals to set up the North Macedonia fixture.

While he is the all-time leading male scorer in international football, Ronaldo is yet to register outside of the group stages at the World Cup.

Should he feature in Qatar, Ronaldo will follow Antonio Carbajal, Lothar Matthaus and Rafael Marquez in playing at five men’s World Cups, with long-time rival for individual honours Lionel Messi also likely to achieve the feat.