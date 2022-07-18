Cristiano Ronaldo ignoring calls as speculation over his future continues

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to ignoring phone calls as speculation over his future continues this summer, including from former Manchester United and Portugal team-mate Nani.

Ronaldo has told United that he intends to leave the club this summer in order to play Champions League football but the 37-year-old has been informed by manager Erik ten Hag that he is not for sale.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are among clubs to have been linked with Ronaldo, who has yet to join United’s pre-season tour of Asia and Australia due to “personal reasons”.

The uncertainty it set to continue despite United’s stance while Ronaldo remains silent, and Nani has revealed that even those close to Ronaldo are not aware of his plans ahead of the upcoming season.

“When he’s on vacation he doesn’t answer the phone to anybody!” said Nani, who has joined Melbourne Victory and played against United in a friendly last week. “I tried to talk to him, but he said ‘I’m so busy now, we’ll talk soon’.”

“He’s an important player and a player who always makes a difference,” Nani continued. “I hope he’s in a good mood to help the club, so hopefully he’ll stay.”

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Ronaldo returned to United last season 13 years after leaving Old Trafford but the club suffered their worst ever Premier League campaign and endured another trophyless season.

Ten Hag was appointed the club’s new manager and United have since signed Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen while an agreement has been reached for Ajax for the transfer of Lisandro Martinez.