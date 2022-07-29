Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Manchester United’s squad for their final pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid in Oslo.

The 37-year-old wants to leave Old Trafford this summer and although the club insist he is not for sale, Erik ten Hag has left the forward behind after naming a 21-man group.

Ronaldo returned to United’s Carrington training base this week alongside agent Jorge Mendes for showdown talks with new manager Ten Hag ahead of the new season.

The Portuguese did not travel on United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia after he did not show up to training on July 4 due to “family reasons”.

New signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, who also did not take part in United’s tour, have been included in the travelling party to Norway.

While several players, such as midfielder Scott McTominay, have also been left behind due to injury, there was no explanation for Ronaldo’s absence in a brief statement from United confirming their squad for Saturday’s match.

