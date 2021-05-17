Croatia name squad for Euro 2020

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has named his squad for Euro 2020 this summer.

The 2018 World Cup finalists have confirmed their 26-man group for the tournament with Luka Modric again the star.

The Real Madrid midfielder is his country’s captain and record appearance-maker and will likely line up alongside Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic against England in their opener on 13 June.

They will also face Scotland and Czech Republic in the initial phase as they look to progress from Group D.

Other notable names include Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic, scorer against England in the 2018 semi-finals, and former Liverpool central defender Dejan Lovren, who now plies his trade at Zenit St Petersburg in Russia.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split), Simon Sluga (Luton Town)

Defenders: Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Josip Juranovic (Legia Warsaw), Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg), Duje Caleta-Car (Olympique Marseille), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Mile Skoric (Osijek), Josko Gvardiol (Dinamo Zagreb), Domagoj Bradaric (Lille).

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Milan Badelj (Genoa), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Luka Ivanusec (Dinamo Zagreb).

Forwards: Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Josip Brekalo (Vfl Wolfsburg), Ante Rebic (AC Milan), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna)