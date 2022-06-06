France look to bounce back from their defeat to Denmark when they travel to Croatia for their UEFA Nations League Group A1 match.

The hosts are also eager to produce a positive performance after going down 3-0 at home to Austria.

“We are used to facing Croatia, they have a lot of quality players but, like us, they are carrying knocks and their players lack freshness,” said Didier Deschamps, who returns after compassionate leave. “Croatia are in the same situation as us [having lost their first game] and are at home. Both teams will have the same objective: to get off to a good start.”

Here’s everything you need to know before today’s clash.

When is Croatia vs France?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Monday 6 June at Stadion Poljud in Split, Croatia.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch the game on Premier Sports, coverage starts at 7:35pm BST. You can stream it on the Premier Sports app, available on the App Store and Google Play, though you will need to subscribe on the Premier Sports website beforehand.

What is the team news?

France have concerns over Kylian Mbappe (knee) and Raphael Varane (hamstring). Presnel Kimpembe or William Saliba will likely deputise a the back. N’Golo Kante could be rested as both France and Chelsea manage his load after a injury-hit campaign.

Luka Modric will likely return to the starting line-up, with Marcelo Brozovic, who is nursing a knock, possibly dropping out. Josko Gvardiol and Sime Vrsaljko are doubts, as is Tottenham Hotspur’s Ivan Perisic, who missed out against Austria due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Vida, Caleta-Car, Barisic; Modric, Kovacic; Vlasic, Pasalic, Orsic; Kramaric

France: Maignan; Kounde, Kimpembe, L.Hernandez; Clauss, Tchouameni, Rabiot, T.Hernandez; Griezmann; Nkunku, Benzema

Odds

Croatia: 5/2

Draw: 12/5

France: 1/1

Prediction

We’ll go for an away win here with Les Bleus bouncing back and coping better with their extra quality and depth to freshen things up after a long season. 1-2.